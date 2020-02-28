AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight: Fox Sports 2, Preseason Challenge, Collingwood at Richmond
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Production Alliance Group 300, qualifying, San Bernardino County, Calif.
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Auto Club 400, qualifying, San Bernardino County, Calif.
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Production Alliance Group 300, at San Bernardino County, Calif. (prerace show at 3:30 p.m.)
BOBLSED
7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, four-man, at Altenberg, Germany
4 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, team, at Altenberg, Germany
BOWLING
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Indianapolis Open
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bryant at Virginia Tech
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Dartmouth at Virginia
3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Georgia Southern
COLLEGE HOCKEY
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Ohio State
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s 10km, at Lahti, Finland (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women’s 10km, at Lahti, Finland (delayed tape)
CYCLING
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Track Cycling World Championships, at Berlin (same-day tape)
FREESTYLE SKIING
2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s big air, at Destne, Czech Republic
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, continuation of coverage of third round
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, third round, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, third round, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
4:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Cologuard Classic, second round, at Tucson, Ariz.
3 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, final round
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Albemarle at Patrick Henry (taped)
HORSE RACING
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Saudi Cup, at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, “America’s Day at the Races”
7 p.m.: MASN, Pasadena Stakes, at Santa Anita
LUGE
8:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, doubles, at Koenigssee, Germany (same-day tape)
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s singles, at Koenigssee, Germany (same-day tape)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Washington vs. St. Louis
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers (same-day tape)
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Sunday): MLB Network, Preseason, Kansas City vs. Seattle (delayed tape)
MARATHON
Noon: WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, at Atlanta
MEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN, “College GameDay”
Noon: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at North Carolina State
Noon: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Iowa
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Army at Colgate
Noon: ESPN, Texas at Texas Tech
Noon: ESPN2, Texas A&M at LSU
Noon: WFXR, Providence at Villanova (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)
1 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Kansas at Kansas State
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Florida State at Clemson
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Loyola of Chicago at Bradley
2 p.m.: ESPN, Baylor at TCU
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Florida at Tennessee
2 p.m.: ESPNU, UConn at East Carolina
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Liberty at Lipscomb
2:30 p.m.: WFXR, Seton Hall at Marquette
3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Missouri
3:45 p.m.: WDBJ, Auburn at Kentucky
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Radford
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Notre Dame at Wake Forest
4 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Elon at William and Mary
4 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), The Citadel at Furman
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, George Washington at VCU
4 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina at Syracuse
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma at West Virginia
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.
5 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), VMI at Samford
6 p.m.: ESPN, Duke at Virginia
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, UMass at Richmond
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, BYU at Pepperdine
6 p.m.: ESPN2, Northern Iowa at Drake
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Central Florida at Tulsa
6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at California
6 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Georgia
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Butler
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami at Georgia Tech
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Memphis at Tulane
8 p.m.: ESPN, Michigan State at Maryland
8 p.m.: ESPN2, San Diego State at Nevada
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Arizona State at Southern Cal
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), San Francisco at Loyola Marymount
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Alabama
10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Utah State at New Mexico
10 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at UCLA
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga
10 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine
MEN’S GYMNASTICS
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Nebraska
MEN’S LACROSSE
1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), York at Lynchburg
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Barrie at Ottawa
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Norfolk
8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming): UFC Fight Night, at Norfolk
MOTORCYCLES
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Atlanta
NBA
8:30 p.m.: WSET, Houston at Boston (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NFL
4 p.m. to 11 p.m.: NFL Network, NFL Combine, defensive linemen and linebackers, at Indianapolis
5 p.m.: WSET, “NFL Live,” at NFL Combine
NHL
1 p.m.: NHL Network, Boston at N.Y. Islanders
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Vancouver at Toronto
RODEO
12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, WCRA Tour, Royal City Roundup, at Kansas City, Mo. (taped)
RUGBY
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Major League Rugby, D.C. at Austin
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Rugby Sevens Series, at Los Angeles
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, New England at Seattle
SKELETON
6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women, at Altenberg, Germany (same-day tape)
SKIING
1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women’s super-G, at La Thuile, Italy (delayed tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Hoffenheim
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Freiburg at Borussia Dortmund
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Bournemouth
12:25 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Watford
8:30 p.m.: WFXR, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Nashville (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Clemson
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Penn State at Georgia Tech, doubleheader
2 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Duke
3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. A&T at N.C. State
5:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), JMU at N.C. State
SPEED SKATING
11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, sprints and all-around, at Hamar, Norway (same-day tape)
SWIMMING
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC men’s championships, at Greensboro, N.C.
9:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 women’s championships, at Federal Way, Wash.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships and Qatar Total Open
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Abierto Mexicano Telcel and Chile Open
8:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Qatar Total Open final (same-day tape)
10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Abierto Mexicano Telcel final
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Dubai Duty Free Championships final (delayed tape)
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC championships, at South Bend, Ind.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), CIAA final, at Charlotte
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Northwestern
2 p.m.: MASN, Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at USC Upstate
2 pm.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Richmond at George Washington
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at George Mason
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Winthrop
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Purdue
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Penn
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
12:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Denver at Oklahoma
4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Oregon State
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina at Virginia
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Louisville
XFL
2 p.m.: WSET, Los Angeles at New York
5 p.m.: WFXR, Seattle at St. Louis
