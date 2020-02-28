AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight: Fox Sports 2, Preseason Challenge, Collingwood at Richmond

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Production Alliance Group 300, qualifying, San Bernardino County, Calif.

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Auto Club 400, qualifying, San Bernardino County, Calif.

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Production Alliance Group 300, at San Bernardino County, Calif. (prerace show at 3:30 p.m.)

BOBLSED

7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, four-man, at Altenberg, Germany

4 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, team, at Altenberg, Germany

BOWLING

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Indianapolis Open

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bryant at Virginia Tech

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Dartmouth at Virginia

3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Georgia Southern

COLLEGE HOCKEY

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Ohio State

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s 10km, at Lahti, Finland (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women’s 10km, at Lahti, Finland (delayed tape)

CYCLING

5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Track Cycling World Championships, at Berlin (same-day tape)

FREESTYLE SKIING

2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s big air, at Destne, Czech Republic

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, continuation of coverage of third round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, third round, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, third round, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

4:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Cologuard Classic, second round, at Tucson, Ariz.

3 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, final round

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Albemarle at Patrick Henry (taped)

HORSE RACING

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Saudi Cup, at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, “America’s Day at the Races”

7 p.m.: MASN, Pasadena Stakes, at Santa Anita

LUGE

8:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, doubles, at Koenigssee, Germany (same-day tape)

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s singles, at Koenigssee, Germany (same-day tape)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Washington vs. St. Louis

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Sunday): MLB Network, Preseason, Kansas City vs. Seattle (delayed tape)

MARATHON

Noon: WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, at Atlanta

MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN, “College GameDay”

Noon: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at North Carolina State

Noon: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Iowa

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Army at Colgate

Noon: ESPN, Texas at Texas Tech

Noon: ESPN2, Texas A&M at LSU

Noon: WFXR, Providence at Villanova (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)

1 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Kansas at Kansas State

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Florida State at Clemson

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Loyola of Chicago at Bradley

2 p.m.: ESPN, Baylor at TCU

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Florida at Tennessee

2 p.m.: ESPNU, UConn at East Carolina

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Liberty at Lipscomb

2:30 p.m.: WFXR, Seton Hall at Marquette

3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Missouri

3:45 p.m.: WDBJ, Auburn at Kentucky

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Radford

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Notre Dame at Wake Forest

4 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Elon at William and Mary

4 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), The Citadel at Furman

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, George Washington at VCU

4 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina at Syracuse

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma at West Virginia

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.

5 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), VMI at Samford

6 p.m.: ESPN, Duke at Virginia

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, UMass at Richmond

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, BYU at Pepperdine

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Northern Iowa at Drake

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Central Florida at Tulsa

6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at California

6 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Georgia

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Butler

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami at Georgia Tech

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Memphis at Tulane

8 p.m.: ESPN, Michigan State at Maryland

8 p.m.: ESPN2, San Diego State at Nevada

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Arizona State at Southern Cal

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), San Francisco at Loyola Marymount

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Alabama

10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Utah State at New Mexico

10 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at UCLA

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga

10 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine

MEN’S GYMNASTICS

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Nebraska

MEN’S LACROSSE

1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), York at Lynchburg

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Barrie at Ottawa

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Norfolk

8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming): UFC Fight Night, at Norfolk

MOTORCYCLES

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Atlanta

NBA

8:30 p.m.: WSET, Houston at Boston (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NFL

4 p.m. to 11 p.m.: NFL Network, NFL Combine, defensive linemen and linebackers, at Indianapolis

5 p.m.: WSET, “NFL Live,” at NFL Combine

NHL

1 p.m.: NHL Network, Boston at N.Y. Islanders

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Vancouver at Toronto

RODEO

12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, WCRA Tour, Royal City Roundup, at Kansas City, Mo. (taped)

RUGBY

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Major League Rugby, D.C. at Austin

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Rugby Sevens Series, at Los Angeles

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, New England at Seattle

SKELETON

6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women, at Altenberg, Germany (same-day tape)

SKIING

1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women’s super-G, at La Thuile, Italy (delayed tape)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Freiburg at Borussia Dortmund

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Bournemouth

12:25 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Watford

8:30 p.m.: WFXR, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Nashville (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Clemson

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Penn State at Georgia Tech, doubleheader

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Duke

3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. A&T at N.C. State

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), JMU at N.C. State

SPEED SKATING

11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, sprints and all-around, at Hamar, Norway (same-day tape)

SWIMMING

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC men’s championships, at Greensboro, N.C.

9:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 women’s championships, at Federal Way, Wash.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships and Qatar Total Open

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Abierto Mexicano Telcel and Chile Open

8:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Qatar Total Open final (same-day tape)

10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Abierto Mexicano Telcel final

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Dubai Duty Free Championships final (delayed tape)

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC championships, at South Bend, Ind.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), CIAA final, at Charlotte

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Northwestern

2 p.m.: MASN, Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at USC Upstate

2 pm.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Richmond at George Washington

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at George Mason

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Winthrop

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Purdue

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Penn

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

12:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Denver at Oklahoma

4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Oregon State

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina at Virginia

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Louisville

XFL

2 p.m.: WSET, Los Angeles at New York

5 p.m.: WFXR, Seattle at St. Louis

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

