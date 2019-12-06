BIATHLON
11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, IBU World Cup, at Ostersund, Sweden
BOBSLED
9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)
10:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Two-Man, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)
BOXING
9 p.m.: Showtime, WBC middleweight championship, Jermall Charlo vs. Dennis Hogan; WBA interim middleweight championship, Matvey Korobov vs. Chris Eubank; IBF interim junior featherweight championship, Marlon Tapales vs. Ryosuke Iwasa, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 a.m.: ACC Network, Virginia’s win over Virginia Tech last weekend (rerun)
Noon: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee,” at Atlanta
Noon: WSET, Big 12 Championship, Baylor vs. Oklahoma, at Arlington, Texas
Noon: ESPN, Sun Belt Championship, Louisiana at Appalachian State
Noon: ESPN2, Mid-American Conference Championship, Miami of Ohio vs. Central Michigan, at Detroit
1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), FCS playoffs, second round, Monmouth at James Madison
1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Conference USA Championship, UAB at Florida Atlantic
3:30 p.m.: WSET, American Athletic Conference Championship, Cincinnati at Memphis
4 p.m.: WDBJ, Southeastern Conference Championship, Georgia vs. LSU, at Atlanta
4 p.m.: ESPN, Mountain West Conference Championship, Hawaii at Boise State
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship, Southern at Alcorn State
4 p.m.: ACC Network, “Packer and Durham”
5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”
7:30 p.m.: WSET, ACC Championship, Virginia vs. Clemson, at Charlotte, N.C.
8 p.m.: WFXR, Big Ten Championship, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, at Indianapolis (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
11:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC championship postgame press conferences, at Charlotte
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s skiathlon, at Lillehammer, Norway (same-day tape)
FIGURE SKATING
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Grand Prix Final, men’s and women’s free skates, at Turin, Italy (same-day tape)
FREESTYLE SKIING
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Ruka, Finland
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, third round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius
10 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, final round, at New Providence, Bahamas
Noon: WSLS, PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, final round, at New Providence, Bahamas
3 p.m.: WSLS, Father/Son Challenge, Day 1, at Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour of Australasia, Emirates Australian Open, final round, at Sydney
2:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, final round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
8 a.m.: ESPNU, Norm Stewart Classic, Booker T. Washington (Okla.) vs. St. Louis Christian (Mo.), at Columbia, Mo.
10 a.m.: ESPNU, Norm Stewart Classic, Tolton Catholic (Mo.) vs. Mehlville (Mo.), at Columbia, Mo.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Aqueduct
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Los Alamitos Cash Call Futurity
MEN’S BASKETBALL
8:30 a.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)
Noon: ACC Network, Syracuse at Georgia Tech
Noon: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Ohio State
Noon: ESPNU, Arizona at Baylor
Noon: WFXR, Florida at Butler
Noon: Fox Sports 1, West Virginia at St. John’s
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Stetson at VMI
2 p.m.: ACC Network, N.C. State at Wake Forest
2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Boston College at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Nebraska at Creighton
3 p.m.: ESPN2, Villanova at St. Joseph’s
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UNC Greensboro at Radford
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Fairleigh Dickinson at Kentucky
4:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Wisconsin
5 p.m.: ESPN2, Illinois at Maryland
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cincinnati at Xavier
5:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Memphis at UAB
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Colorado at Kansas
7 p.m.: MASN2, American at George Mason
7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Arkansas at Western Kentucky
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Missouri at Temple
8 p.m.: MASN, Old Dominion at VCU
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Marquette at Kansas State
9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Georgetown at SMU
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA G League, Canton at Go-Go
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night Prelims, at Washington
9 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Main Card, Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, at Washington
NBA
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Cleveland at Philadelphia
NFL
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, NFL 100 All-Time Team
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Toronto at St. Louis
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas
RUGBY
4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, semifinals and medal matches, at Dubai (same-day tape)
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup, Northampton vs. Leinster (delayed tape)
SKIING
12:55 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, men’s downhill, at Beaver Creek, Colo.
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, men’s downhill, at Beaver Creek, Colo. (same-day tape)
SKELETON
8:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Everton
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Borussia Monchengladbach
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Borussia Dortmund
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Bournemouth
12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Schalke
12:25 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Manchester City
SPEED SKATING
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Shanghai (same-day tape)
11:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (same-day tape)
SWIMMING
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Open, Day 2 Finals, at Atlanta
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), La Salle at Rider
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Washington at Quinnipiac
4 p.m.: MASN2, LSU at Oklahoma
4:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Emory & Henry at Lynchburg
