BIATHLON

11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, IBU World Cup, at Ostersund, Sweden

BOBSLED

9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)

10:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Two-Man, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)

BOXING

9 p.m.: Showtime, WBC middleweight championship, Jermall Charlo vs. Dennis Hogan; WBA interim middleweight championship, Matvey Korobov vs. Chris Eubank; IBF interim junior featherweight championship, Marlon Tapales vs. Ryosuke Iwasa, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 a.m.: ACC Network, Virginia’s win over Virginia Tech last weekend (rerun)

Noon: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee,” at Atlanta

Noon: WSET, Big 12 Championship, Baylor vs. Oklahoma, at Arlington, Texas

Noon: ESPN, Sun Belt Championship, Louisiana at Appalachian State

Noon: ESPN2, Mid-American Conference Championship, Miami of Ohio vs. Central Michigan, at Detroit

1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), FCS playoffs, second round, Monmouth at James Madison

1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Conference USA Championship, UAB at Florida Atlantic

3:30 p.m.: WSET, American Athletic Conference Championship, Cincinnati at Memphis

4 p.m.: WDBJ, Southeastern Conference Championship, Georgia vs. LSU, at Atlanta

4 p.m.: ESPN, Mountain West Conference Championship, Hawaii at Boise State

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship, Southern at Alcorn State

4 p.m.: ACC Network, “Packer and Durham”

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”

7:30 p.m.: WSET, ACC Championship, Virginia vs. Clemson, at Charlotte, N.C.

8 p.m.: WFXR, Big Ten Championship, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, at Indianapolis (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

11:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC championship postgame press conferences, at Charlotte

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s skiathlon, at Lillehammer, Norway (same-day tape)

FIGURE SKATING

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Grand Prix Final, men’s and women’s free skates, at Turin, Italy (same-day tape)

FREESTYLE SKIING

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Ruka, Finland

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, third round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, final round, at New Providence, Bahamas

Noon: WSLS, PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, final round, at New Providence, Bahamas

3 p.m.: WSLS, Father/Son Challenge, Day 1, at Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour of Australasia, Emirates Australian Open, final round, at Sydney

2:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, final round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

8 a.m.: ESPNU, Norm Stewart Classic, Booker T. Washington (Okla.) vs. St. Louis Christian (Mo.), at Columbia, Mo.

10 a.m.: ESPNU, Norm Stewart Classic, Tolton Catholic (Mo.) vs. Mehlville (Mo.), at Columbia, Mo.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Aqueduct

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Los Alamitos Cash Call Futurity

MEN’S BASKETBALL

8:30 a.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)

Noon: ACC Network, Syracuse at Georgia Tech

Noon: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Ohio State

Noon: ESPNU, Arizona at Baylor

Noon: WFXR, Florida at Butler

Noon: Fox Sports 1, West Virginia at St. John’s

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Stetson at VMI

2 p.m.: ACC Network, N.C. State at Wake Forest

2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Boston College at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Nebraska at Creighton

3 p.m.: ESPN2, Villanova at St. Joseph’s

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UNC Greensboro at Radford

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Fairleigh Dickinson at Kentucky

4:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Wisconsin

5 p.m.: ESPN2, Illinois at Maryland

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cincinnati at Xavier

5:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Memphis at UAB

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Colorado at Kansas

7 p.m.: MASN2, American at George Mason

7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Arkansas at Western Kentucky

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Missouri at Temple

8 p.m.: MASN, Old Dominion at VCU

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Marquette at Kansas State

9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Georgetown at SMU

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA G League, Canton at Go-Go

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night Prelims, at Washington

9 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Main Card, Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, at Washington

NBA

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Cleveland at Philadelphia

NFL

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, NFL 100 All-Time Team

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Toronto at St. Louis

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas

RUGBY

4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, semifinals and medal matches, at Dubai (same-day tape)

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup, Northampton vs. Leinster (delayed tape)

SKIING

12:55 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, men’s downhill, at Beaver Creek, Colo.

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, men’s downhill, at Beaver Creek, Colo. (same-day tape)

SKELETON

8:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Everton

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Borussia Monchengladbach

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Borussia Dortmund

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Bournemouth

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Schalke

12:25 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Manchester City

SPEED SKATING

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Shanghai (same-day tape)

11:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (same-day tape)

SWIMMING

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Open, Day 2 Finals, at Atlanta

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), La Salle at Rider

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Washington at Quinnipiac

4 p.m.: MASN2, LSU at Oklahoma

4:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Emory & Henry at Lynchburg

