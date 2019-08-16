AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Diamond Nationals (taped)

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar Racing, ABC Supply 500, qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa. (same-day tape)

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, at Bristol, Tenn. (prerace coverage starts at 6 p.m.)

BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, International elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.: ESPNU, American Legion World Series, Idaho Falls, Idaho vs. Shrewsbury, Mass., at Shelby, N.C.

3 p.m.: WSET, Little League World Series, U.S. elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa.

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Little League World Series, Randolph Co., N.C. vs. Fargo, N.D., at Shelby, N.C.

6 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, International elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa.

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, American Legion World Series, Destrehan, La. vs. Albuquerque, N.M., at Shelby, N.C.

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Little League World Series, U.S. elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa.

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Big3, Bivouac vs. Ball Hogs, at Dallas

3 p.m.: WDBJ, Big3 games, at Dallas

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Big3, Tri-State vs. Aliens, at Dallas

BOWLING

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour, Orlando Open

BOXING

10 p.m.: ESPN, WBO super bantamweight championship, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Francisco De Vaca, at Los Angeles

CYCLING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Tour of Utah (same-day tape)

DRAG RACING

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Nationals, qualifying, at Brainerd, Minn. (same-day tape)

EXTREME SPORTS

2 p.m.: WSET, X Games Minneapolis highlights (taped)

FISHING

9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (streaming), Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Lawrence River

GOLF

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, third round, at Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic

Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Medinah, Ill.

3 p.m.: WFXR, U.S. Amateur semifinal matches, at Pinehurst, N.C.

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, third round, at Columbus, Ohio

3 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Medinah, Ill.

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, second round, at Endicott, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Archers, at Hamilton, Ontario

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Major League Lacrosse, Boston at Chesapeake

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Houston at Oakland

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MASN2, Milwaukee at Washington

7 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston

10 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, “Marty and McGee”

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC 241, early prelims

8 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 241 prelims, at Anaheim, Calif.

10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 241, Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic, at Anaheim, Calif.

MOTORCYCLES

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, Budds Creek National, at Mechanicsville, Md. (same-day tape)

MUAY THAI

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Lion Fight 58, at Mashantucket, Conn.

NFL

4 p.m.: NFL Network, Preseason, Cleveland at Indianapolis

7:30 p.m.: WWCW, NFL Network, Kansas City at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.: NFL Network, Dallas at L.A. Rams

1 a.m. (Sunday): NFL Network, Preseason, Tennessee at New England (delayed tape)

4 a.m. (Sunday): NFL Network, Preseason, Detroit at Houston (delayed tape)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Arsenal

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Borussia Dortmund

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Werder Bremen

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Southampton

10 a.m.: CNBC, Premier League, Bournemouth at Aston Villa

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Schalke at Borussia Monchengladbach

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Tottenham at Manchester City

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Major League Soccer, Seattle at L.A. Galaxy

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Toluca at Monterrey

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, National Women’s Soccer League, Washington at Portland

SPORT CLIMBING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Hachioji, Japan (same-day tape)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, singles semifinals, at Cincinnati

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Western & Southern Open, doubles semifinals, at Cincinnati

4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women’s Pro Circuit, Thoreau Open, singles final, at Concord, Mass.

6 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour, Western & Southern Open, singles semifinals, at Cincinnati

8 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, doubles finals, at Cincinnati

