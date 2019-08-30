AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, practice, at Stavelot, Belgium

8:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Stavelot, Belgium

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, qualifying, at Darlington, S.C.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles’ Southern 500, qualifying, at Darlington, S.C.

4 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, at Darlington, S.C. (prerace show at 3:30 p.m.)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, qualifying, at Portland, Ore.

BOXING

8 p.m.: WFXR, WBA Super Welterweight Championship, Erislandy Lara vs. Ramon Alvarez; super welterweights, Sebastían Fundora vs. Jamontay Clark; heavyweights, Frank Sánchez vs. Victor Bísbal, at Minneapolis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: WSET, Mississippi at Memphis

Noon: Big Ten Network, Akron at Illinois

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Indiana at Ball State

Noon: ESPN, South Alabama at Nebraska

Noon: ESPNEWS, Boise State at Florida State

Noon: ESPNU, Mississippi State vs. Louisiana, at New Orleans

Noon: WFXR, Florida Atlantic at Ohio State

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Northern Iowa at Iowa State

Noon: SEC Network, Toledo at Kentucky

Noon: ACC Network: East Carolina at N.C. State

Noon: MASN, Indiana State at Kansas

2 p.m.: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV Ch. 659, Dish Ch. 428), James Madison at West Virginia

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Eastern Michigan at Coastal Carolina

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Duke vs. Alabama, at Atlanta

3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Idaho at Penn State

3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Holy Cross at Navy

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, South Carolina vs. North Carolina, at Charlotte, N.C.

3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Georgia State at Tennessee

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), East Tenn. State at Appalachian State

4 p.m.: ACC Network (including DirecTV, Dish Network, Shentel, Citizens, Lumos, Suddenlink, Giles-Craig, Sling, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV and Playstation Vue), Virginia Tech at Boston College

4 p.m.: WFXR, Northwestern at Stanford

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Portland State at Arkansas

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Syracuse at Liberty

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Elizabeth City State at Hampton

6 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Lafayette at William and Mary

6:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), VMI at Marshall

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Norfolk State at Old Dominion

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network (including DirecTV, Dish Network, Shentel, Citizens, Lumos, Suddenlink, Giles-Craig, Sling, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV and Playstation Vue), Virginia at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.: WSET, Oregon vs. Auburn, at Arlington, Texas

7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Missouri at Wyoming

7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Middle Tennessee at Michigan

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Georgia at Vanderbilt

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Miami of Ohio at Iowa

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia Southern at LSU

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Fresno State at Southern California

10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern (same-day tape)

CYCLING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 8

12:15 p.m.: Olympic Channel, UCI World Mountain Bike Championships, women’s cross country, at Monte-Saint Anne, Quebec

2:45 p.m.: Olympic Channel, UCI World Mountain Bike Championships, men’s cross country, at Monte-Saint Anne, Quebec

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, third round, at Valais, Switzerland

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round, at Newburgh, Indiana

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, second round, at Calgary, Alberta

6:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, third round, at Portland, Ore.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.: WWCW, Patrick Henry at Hidden Valley (taped)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 12, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB, Oakland at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

7 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Kansas City

7 p.m.: MASN2, Miami at Washington

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Cleveland at Tampa Bay (joined in progress)

9 p.m.: MLB Network, Boston at L.A. Angels

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MeTV (WSET Digital 10.3), Myrtle Beach at Salem

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, Jessica Andrade vs. Zhang Weili, at Shenzhen, China

MUAY THAI

11:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Lion Fight 59, at Gothenburg, Sweden (same-day tape)

ROWING

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Day 7, at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria (delayed tape)

5:15 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, Day 8, at Linz-Otttensheim, Austria

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Southampton

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Mainz at Bayern Munich

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Schalke

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield United at Chelsea

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Union Berlin

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Liverpool at Burnley

1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, U.S. Open, third round, at Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Washington at Dallas

10:30 p.m.: NBA, Los Angeles at Las Vegas

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network Extra (on ESPN.com if your TV provider has the ACC Network TV channel), Loyola (Md.) at Virginia

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra, Coastal Carolina at Virginia

