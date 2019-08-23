AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Brisbane at Richmond
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.: NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, CTECH Manufacturing 180, qualifying, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, CTECH Manufacturing 180, qualifying, at Elkhart Lake, Wis. (same-day tape)
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, CTECH Manufacturing 180, at Elkhart Lake, Wis. (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, at Madison, Ill.
BADMINTON
9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, semifinals, at Basel, Switzerland (same-day tape)
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, semifinals, at Basel, Switzerland (delayed tape)
BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: WSET, Little League World Series, International championship, Willemsted, Curacao vs. Chofu City, Japan, at Williamsport, Pa.
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Little League World Series, U.S. championship, River Ridge, La. vs. Wailuku, Hawaii, at Williamsport, Pa.
BOXING
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, featherweights, Sean Garcia vs. Michael Gaxiola; super welterweights, Raymond Guajardo vs. McArio del Castillo, super lightweights, Darwin Price vs. Aaron Herrera; at Edinburg, Texas
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, WBA interim super bantamweight championship, Brandon Figueroa vs. Javier Chacon; super featherweights, Jaime Arboleda vs. Victor Betancourt; super lightweights, Omar Juarez vs. Gino De La Paz; super bantamweights, Stephen Fulton vs. Isaac Avelar, at Edinburg, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Villanova at Colgate
3 p.m.: ESPN, FCS Kickoff, Samford vs. Youngstown State, at Montgomery, Ala.
4 p.m.: WFXR, “College Football Kickoff” season preview special
7 p.m.: ESPN, Camping World Kickoff, Miami vs. Florida, at Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Arizona at Hawaii
CYCLING
4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 1 (same-day tape)
1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 1 (delayed tape)
DOGS
Noon: ESPN2, Agility, Dock Diving and Flyball, at Bristol, Conn.
FISHING
8 a.m. and noon, ESPN3 (online), Bassmaster Elite Series at Cayuga Lake
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, third round, at Molndal, Sweden
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, third round, at Atlanta
2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, third round, at Aurora, Ontario
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, third round, at Atlanta
5:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, third round, at Boise, Idaho
7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, second round, at Snoqualmie, Wash.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Noon: ESPN, St. Frances (Md.) at Miami Central (Fla.)
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Deerfield Beach (Fla.) at Carol City (Fla.)
9 p.m.: ESPN2, DeMatha (Md.) at St. John Bosco (Calif.)
11 p.m.: ESPNU, Narbonne (Calif.) at Buchanan (Calif.)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m.: WFXR, Travers Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE
9 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Major League Lacrosse, New York at Denver
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers
7 p.m.: MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Colorado at St. Louis
10 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at Oakland (joined in progress)
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MeTV (WSLS Digital 10.3), Myrtle Beach at Salem
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: Paramount Network, Bellator 225, Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov, at Bridgeport, Conn.
MOTORCYCLES
5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Series, Ironman National, at Crawfordsville, Ind. (same-day tape)
NFL
1 p.m.: NFL Network, Preseason, Arizona at Minnesota
7 p.m.: NFL Network, Preseason, Houston at Dallas
10 p.m.: NFL Network, Preseason, Seattle at L.A. Chargers
1 a.m. (Sunday): NFL Network, Preseason, San Francisco at Kansas City (delayed tape)
4 a.m. (Sunday): NFL Network, Preseason, Denver at L.A. Rams (delayed tape)
RODEO
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Music City Knockout, at Nashville
ROWING
3:40 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria
SNOWBOARDING
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Big Air, at Cardrona, New Zealand
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Norwich City
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Fortuna Dusseldorf
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Borussia Monchengladbach at Mainz
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Manchester United
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Schalke
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Arsenal at Liverpool
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Major League Soccer, New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, at Yankee Stadium
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, National Women’s Soccer League, Orlando at Washington
TENNIS
2 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Bronx Open, singles final
5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Winston-Salem Open, singles final
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Diamond League meet, at Paris
WOMEN’S SPORTS
1 p.m.: ESPNU, Aurora Games, women’s figure skating, at Albany, N.Y.