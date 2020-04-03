AUTO RACING

Noon WFXR, 1988 NASCAR Cup race in Phoenix

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar iRacing Challenge, featuring Scott Dixon and others in simulation of Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, at virtual Barber Motorsports Park (live)

GOLF

1 p.m.: WSLS, 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, final round

3:30 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, 2019 Texas Open, third round

3:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2018 Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 ANA Inspiration, third round

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

7 p.m.: MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: MASN, 2005 Washington-Philadelphia game

2 p.m.: MASN, 1991 Memorial Stadium finale, Detroit-Baltimore

3 p.m.: WFXR, 2001 World Series, Game 7, N.Y. Yankees-Arizona

8 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NLDS, Game 2, Washington-L.A. Dodgers

MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2016 NCAA championship, Villanova-North Carolina

12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”

1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1997 NCAA championship, Arizona-Kentucky

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2012 NCAA championship, Kentucky-Kansas

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1988 NCAA championship, Kansas-Oklahoma

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse-Kansas

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “Serving the Stripes,” featuring Roger Ayers and other referees

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, return of “Marty & McGee” simulcast

NBA

Noon: ESPN, announcement of new class of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

1 p.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN, marathon of games featuring the new Hall of Fame inductees

2 p.m.: WSET, 2006 NBA Finals, Game 6, L.A. Lakers at Boston

NFL

9:30 a.m. to midnight: ESPN2, “Peyton’s Places” episodes

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 Pittsburgh-Baltimore game

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 New Orleans-Green Bay game

NHL

10:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 1, Washington-Tampa Bay

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 2, Washington-Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 6, Tampa Bay-Washington

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Washington-Florida game (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 7, Washington-Tampa Bay

RODEO

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2020 Bad Boy Mowdown

SOCCER

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Premier League Goals of the Season,” 2001-02

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Premier League Goals of the Season,” 2002-03

10 a.m. to noon: NBC Sports Network, highlights of classic Premier League games

Noon to 2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Premier League Behind the Badge: Watford” episodes

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, World Team Tennis All-Star Match

WRESTLING

2 p.m.: ESPNU, 2010 NCAA championships

4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2013 NCAA championships

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2018 NCAA championships

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments