AUTO RACING
Noon WFXR, 1988 NASCAR Cup race in Phoenix
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar iRacing Challenge, featuring Scott Dixon and others in simulation of Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, at virtual Barber Motorsports Park (live)
GOLF
1 p.m.: WSLS, 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, final round
3:30 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, 2019 Texas Open, third round
3:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2018 Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 ANA Inspiration, third round
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
7 p.m.: MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.: MASN, 2005 Washington-Philadelphia game
2 p.m.: MASN, 1991 Memorial Stadium finale, Detroit-Baltimore
3 p.m.: WFXR, 2001 World Series, Game 7, N.Y. Yankees-Arizona
8 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NLDS, Game 2, Washington-L.A. Dodgers
MEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2016 NCAA championship, Villanova-North Carolina
12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”
1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1997 NCAA championship, Arizona-Kentucky
3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2012 NCAA championship, Kentucky-Kansas
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1988 NCAA championship, Kansas-Oklahoma
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse-Kansas
8 p.m.: ACC Network, “Serving the Stripes,” featuring Roger Ayers and other referees
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: SEC Network, return of “Marty & McGee” simulcast
NBA
Noon: ESPN, announcement of new class of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
1 p.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN, marathon of games featuring the new Hall of Fame inductees
2 p.m.: WSET, 2006 NBA Finals, Game 6, L.A. Lakers at Boston
NFL
9:30 a.m. to midnight: ESPN2, “Peyton’s Places” episodes
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 Pittsburgh-Baltimore game
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 New Orleans-Green Bay game
NHL
10:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 1, Washington-Tampa Bay
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 2, Washington-Tampa Bay
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 6, Tampa Bay-Washington
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Washington-Florida game (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 7, Washington-Tampa Bay
RODEO
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2020 Bad Boy Mowdown
SOCCER
8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Premier League Goals of the Season,” 2001-02
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Premier League Goals of the Season,” 2002-03
10 a.m. to noon: NBC Sports Network, highlights of classic Premier League games
Noon to 2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Premier League Behind the Badge: Watford” episodes
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, World Team Tennis All-Star Match
WRESTLING
2 p.m.: ESPNU, 2010 NCAA championships
4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2013 NCAA championships
6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2018 NCAA championships
