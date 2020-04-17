AUTO RACING
10 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1985 NASCAR race at Bristol
Noon: WFXR, 2009 NASCAR race at Talladega
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar iRacing Series Challenge, at virtual Motegi, Japan (live)
7 p.m.: ESPN2, “The Race: All-Star Series” (same-day tape)
BOXING
Noon to 11 p.m.: ESPN, marathon of fights featuring Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Oscar De La Hoya, Marvin Hagler and Mike Tyson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Wake Forest game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 Sugar Bowl, Florida-Louisville
ESPORTS
4 p.m.: ESPN2, League of Legends Championship Series (live)
FISHING
10 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Johns River
GOLF
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2016 RBC Heritage, final round
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: WFXR, 1998 World Series, Game 1, San Diego-N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, retrospective on final day of 2011 regular season
8 p.m.: MASN, 1997 ALDS Game 3, Baltimore-Seattle
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2004 ALCS, Game 4, N.Y. Yankees-Boston
MEN’S BASKETBALL
8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2013 Big East championship, Louisville-Syracuse
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, 2018 AFC championship, Kansas City-New England
3 p.m.: WSET, “30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo”
NHL
3 p.m.: WSLS, 2012 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6, New Jersey-Los Angeles
4:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2014 Stanley Cup Final, Game 5, N.Y. Rangers-Los Angeles
OLYMPICS
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, men’s track and field
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women’s track and field
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women’s soccer final
SOCCER
Noon: ESPN2, EA Sports FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, quarterfinals (live)
1 p.m.: WSLS, “In the Shadow of the Kop,” two episodes
2 p.m.: WSLS, “Klopp’s Promise”
WNBA
Noon to 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of 2019 semifinals, Las Vegas-Washington
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
Noon to midnight: ESPNU, marathon of 2020 college meets
