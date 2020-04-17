AUTO RACING

10 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1985 NASCAR race at Bristol

Noon: WFXR, 2009 NASCAR race at Talladega

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar iRacing Series Challenge, at virtual Motegi, Japan (live)

7 p.m.: ESPN2, “The Race: All-Star Series” (same-day tape)

BOXING

Noon to 11 p.m.: ESPN, marathon of fights featuring Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Oscar De La Hoya, Marvin Hagler and Mike Tyson

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Wake Forest game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 Sugar Bowl, Florida-Louisville

ESPORTS

4 p.m.: ESPN2, League of Legends Championship Series (live)

FISHING

10 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Johns River

GOLF

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2016 RBC Heritage, final round

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: WFXR, 1998 World Series, Game 1, San Diego-N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, retrospective on final day of 2011 regular season

8 p.m.: MASN, 1997 ALDS Game 3, Baltimore-Seattle

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2004 ALCS, Game 4, N.Y. Yankees-Boston

MEN’S BASKETBALL

8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2013 Big East championship, Louisville-Syracuse

NFL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, 2018 AFC championship, Kansas City-New England

3 p.m.: WSET, “30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo”

NHL

3 p.m.: WSLS, 2012 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6, New Jersey-Los Angeles

4:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2014 Stanley Cup Final, Game 5, N.Y. Rangers-Los Angeles

OLYMPICS

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, men’s track and field

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women’s track and field

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women’s soccer final

SOCCER

Noon: ESPN2, EA Sports FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, quarterfinals (live)

1 p.m.: WSLS, “In the Shadow of the Kop,” two episodes

2 p.m.: WSLS, “Klopp’s Promise”

WNBA

Noon to 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of 2019 semifinals, Las Vegas-Washington

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

Noon to midnight: ESPNU, marathon of 2020 college meets

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

