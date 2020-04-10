AUTO RACING
Noon: ESPN2, “The Race: All-Star Series” simulation with IndyCar and Formula One stars (live)
Noon: WFXR, 2004 NASCAR Cup race at Rockingham
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar iRacing Challenge, at virtual Michigan (live)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 NASCAR Cup championship at Miami
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2004 NASCAR Cup championship at Miami
ESPORTS
4 p.m.: ESPN2, League of Legends Champions Series (live)
GOLF
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, 1975 Masters retrospective
2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, 2004 Masters
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Celebrating the Masters,” Phil Mickelson’s press conference after 2004 win
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: WFXR, 2004 World Series, Game 4, Boston-St. Louis
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 NLCS, Game 5, Milwaukee-L.A. Dodgers
8 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 1, Washington-Houston
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC marathon
NBA
2 p.m.: WSET, 2013 NBA Finals, Game 6, San Antonio-Miami
5 p.m.: ESPN, NBA 2K Players Tournament, Semifinals (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K20 simulation of Washington-Charlotte game (debut)
9 p.m.: ESPN, NBA 2K Players Tournament, Final (same-day tape)
NHL
3 p.m.: WSLS, 2008 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6, Detroit-Pittsburgh
4:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2009 Stanley Cup Final, Game 7, Pittsburgh-Detroit
SOCCER
1 p.m.: WSLS, “The Impossible Dream” documentary on Manchester United
