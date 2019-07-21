FENCING

5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 4 finals, at Budapest, Hungary (same-day tape)

GOLF

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Tiger Woods” Chasing History,” documentary on Woods’ 81 pro wins

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

3 p.m.: MLB Network, Under Armour All-America Game, at Chicago

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.: MASN, Colorado at Washington

9:30 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Arizona

10 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (joined in progress)

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Cheyenne Frontier Days, at Cheyenne, Wyoming

SWIMMING

7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Day 2 semifinals and finals, at Gwangju, South Korea

9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 3 heats, at Gwangju, South Korea

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Day 3 heats, at Gwangju, South Korea (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Swiss Open, German Championships, Baltic Open and Palermo Ladies Open

2 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, at Binghamton, N.Y.

5:30 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Swiss Open, German Championships, Baltic Open and Palermo Ladies Open

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, Orlando at Washington

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Diamond League meet, Day 2, at London (taped)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, Day 2, at London (taped)

WATER POLO

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, women’s quarterfinal, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)

1 a.m. (Tuesday), 2:30 a.m., 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s quarterfinals, at Gwangju, South Korea

