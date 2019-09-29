FISHING

8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: MASN, “Nats Xtra Playoff Preview”

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

NBA

1 p.m.: NBA TV, “Training Camp Tip-Off,” coverage of media days

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Shanghai at Houston

NFL

8 p.m.: ESPN, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

NHL

2 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Philadelphia at Lausanne

RUGBY

6 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Scotland vs. Samoa, at Kobe, Japan

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Manchester United

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open

10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open

TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha Qatar (same-day tape)

