AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, 1000Bulbs.com 500, at Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina coach Mack Brown’s press conference, at Chapel Hill, N.C.

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall’s press conference, at Charlottesville

9 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” documentary on 2016 Louisville-Clemson game

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship, first round, at French Lick, Ind.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Championship Series, Game 3, St. Louis at Washington (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

NBA

8 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Charlotte at Memphis

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Golden State at L.A. Lakers

NFL

8 p.m.: ESPN, Detroit at Green Bay

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Colorado at Washington

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier, Porto at Ukraine

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Men, Georgetown at Maryland

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup

7:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup

4 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments