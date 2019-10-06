COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall’s press conference

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Miami (taped Saturday)

9 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” documentary on 1999 “Bowden Bowl” game between Clemson and Virginia Tech

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, AL Division Series, Game 3, Houston at Tampa Bay

3 p.m.: TBS, NL Division Series, Game 4, Atlanta at St. Louis

6:40 p.m.: TBS, NL Division Series, Game 4, L.A. Dodgers at Washington

8:40 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, AL Division Series, Game 3, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, New York at Washington

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason: New Orleans at Atlanta

NFL

8 p.m.: ESPN, Cleveland at San Francisco

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, St. Louis at Toronto

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Shanghai Masters

11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Shanghai Masters and Tianjin Open

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Pac-12 media day, at San Francisco

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments