COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall’s press conference
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Miami (taped Saturday)
9 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” documentary on 1999 “Bowden Bowl” game between Clemson and Virginia Tech
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, AL Division Series, Game 3, Houston at Tampa Bay
3 p.m.: TBS, NL Division Series, Game 4, Atlanta at St. Louis
6:40 p.m.: TBS, NL Division Series, Game 4, L.A. Dodgers at Washington
8:40 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, AL Division Series, Game 3, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, New York at Washington
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason: New Orleans at Atlanta
NFL
8 p.m.: ESPN, Cleveland at San Francisco
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, St. Louis at Toronto
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Shanghai Masters
11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Shanghai Masters and Tianjin Open
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Pac-12 media day, at San Francisco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.