AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “NASCAR America”
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “NASCAR Race Hub”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall’s weekly press conference
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Louisville coach Scott Satterfield’s weekly press conference
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech” (rerun)
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate America, pairs’ short program, at Las Vegas (taped)
9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate America, pairs’ free skate, at Las Vegas (taped)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Conference USA media day
7 p.m.: ACC Network, “All Access with Carolina Basketball”
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
NFL
8 p.m.: ESPN, New England at N.Y. Jets
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Vegas at Philadelphia
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Sheffield
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Swiss Indoors Basel and Vienna Open
12:30 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Elite Trophy, at Zhuai, China
