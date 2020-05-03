COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 a.m.: ACC Network, “1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball”
3 p.m.: ESPNU, 2015 College World Series finals, Game 3, UVa-Vanderbilt
DOGS
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 National Dog Show
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 National Dog Show
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-St. Louis game
1 p.m.: MASN, 1989 Baltimore-California game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Washington-San Diego game
MEN’S BASKETBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, “The Last Dance,” Episodes 3-6
NFL
7 p.m.: ESPN, “Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL” (new)
8 p.m.: ESPN, 2012 Green Bay-Seattle game
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Fox Football Now” (new)
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Hat Trick Trivia” (new)
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 playoffs, Game 5, N.Y. Rangers-Pittsburgh
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2008 Washington-Montreal game (with new commentary)
SOCCER
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA men’s championship, UVa-UCLA
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1999 Women’s World Cup final, USA-China
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA women’s championship, UVa-FSU
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2011 Women’s World Cup quarterfinal, USA-Brazil
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 NCAA women’s championship, UNC-FSU
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: SEC Network, “For the Culture,” documentary on 2019-20 South Carolina season (new)
