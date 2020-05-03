COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 a.m.: ACC Network, “1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball”

3 p.m.: ESPNU, 2015 College World Series finals, Game 3, UVa-Vanderbilt

DOGS

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 National Dog Show

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 National Dog Show

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-St. Louis game

1 p.m.: MASN, 1989 Baltimore-California game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Washington-San Diego game

MEN’S BASKETBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, “The Last Dance,” Episodes 3-6

NFL

7 p.m.: ESPN, “Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL” (new)

8 p.m.: ESPN, 2012 Green Bay-Seattle game

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Fox Football Now” (new)

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Hat Trick Trivia” (new)

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 playoffs, Game 5, N.Y. Rangers-Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2008 Washington-Montreal game (with new commentary)

SOCCER

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA men’s championship, UVa-UCLA

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1999 Women’s World Cup final, USA-China

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA women’s championship, UVa-FSU

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2011 Women’s World Cup quarterfinal, USA-Brazil

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 NCAA women’s championship, UNC-FSU

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: SEC Network, “For the Culture,” documentary on 2019-20 South Carolina season (new)

