COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon: ESPNU, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, UVa-Vanderbilt
7 p.m.: ACC Network, “1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball”
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, UVa-Vanderbilt
GOLF
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Celebrating the PGA Championship”
9 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf’s Greatest Rounds,” 1999 PGA Championship
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, KT at NC (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2016 Baltimore-Texas game
Noon: MASN, Nationals clinch 2014 NL East title
7 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Max Scherzer 20-strikeout game
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”
MEN’S LACROSSE
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 NCAA championship, UVa-Maryland
MISCELLANEOUS
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, “First Take Extra” return
4 p.m.: ESPN, “Jalen & Jacoby” return
4:20 p.m.: ESPN, Highly Questionable” return
4:40 p.m.: ESPN, “Around the Horn” return
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, “The Last Dance,” Episodes 5-8
NFL
7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: ESPN, “Peyton’s Places”
8 p.m.: ESPN, 2009 Buffalo-New England game
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2015 Washington-Chicago game (with new commentary)
SOCCER
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2015 Women’s World Cup quarterfinal, USA-China
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2015 Women’s World Cup semifinal, USA-Germany
SOFTBALL
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 Women’s College World Series, FSU-Washington
