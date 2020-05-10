COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon: ESPNU, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, UVa-Vanderbilt

7 p.m.: ACC Network, “1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball”

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, UVa-Vanderbilt

GOLF

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Celebrating the PGA Championship”

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf’s Greatest Rounds,” 1999 PGA Championship

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, KT at NC (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2016 Baltimore-Texas game

Noon: MASN, Nationals clinch 2014 NL East title

7 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Max Scherzer 20-strikeout game

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”

MEN’S LACROSSE

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 NCAA championship, UVa-Maryland

MISCELLANEOUS

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, “First Take Extra” return

4 p.m.: ESPN, “Jalen & Jacoby” return

4:20 p.m.: ESPN, Highly Questionable” return

4:40 p.m.: ESPN, “Around the Horn” return

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, “The Last Dance,” Episodes 5-8

NFL

7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: ESPN, “Peyton’s Places”

8 p.m.: ESPN, 2009 Buffalo-New England game

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2015 Washington-Chicago game (with new commentary)

SOCCER

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2015 Women’s World Cup quarterfinal, USA-China

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2015 Women’s World Cup semifinal, USA-Germany

SOFTBALL

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 Women’s College World Series, FSU-Washington

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

