CYCLING

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Track Cycling Championships, at Berlin (taped)

FENCING

8 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC championships (taped)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Minnesota vs. St. Louis

1 p.m.: MASN, Preseason, Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore

3 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs (split squad)

9 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago Cubs (split squad) vs. Oakland

Midnight: MLB Network, Preseason, San Francisco vs. Arizona (delayed tape)

3 a.m. (Tuesday): MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati (delayed tape)

MARATHON

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tokyo Marathon (taped)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina State at Duke

9 p.m.: ESPN, Texas Tech at Baylor

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Alabama State at Texas Southern

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Delaware at Go-Go

NBA

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Milwaukee at Miami

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Colorado at Detroit

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Lyon Open and Abierto GNP Seguros

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, at Monterrey, Mexico

8 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, at Monterrey, Mexico

2 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wichita State at Central Florida

7 p.m.: ESPN2, South Florida at UConn

9 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

