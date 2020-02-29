CYCLING
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Track Cycling Championships, at Berlin (taped)
FENCING
8 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC championships (taped)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Minnesota vs. St. Louis
1 p.m.: MASN, Preseason, Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore
3 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs (split squad)
9 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago Cubs (split squad) vs. Oakland
Midnight: MLB Network, Preseason, San Francisco vs. Arizona (delayed tape)
3 a.m. (Tuesday): MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati (delayed tape)
MARATHON
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tokyo Marathon (taped)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina State at Duke
9 p.m.: ESPN, Texas Tech at Baylor
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Alabama State at Texas Southern
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Delaware at Go-Go
NBA
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Milwaukee at Miami
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Colorado at Detroit
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Lyon Open and Abierto GNP Seguros
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, at Monterrey, Mexico
8 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, at Monterrey, Mexico
2 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas
5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wichita State at Central Florida
7 p.m.: ESPN2, South Florida at UConn
9 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas
11:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Mountain West quarterfinal, at Las Vegas
