COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia Tech and Miami

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Pitt and Duke

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 game between Syracuse and N.C. State

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 game between New Mexico and Notre Dame

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia and Miami

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Florida State and Clemson

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Rhode Island and Virginia Tech

DOGS

6 p.m. to midnight: ESPN2, marathon includes Agility Premier Cup, ESPN Championship Pup and Great Outdoor Games

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 5

Noon: MASN, 2014 game between Washington and Miami

4 p.m.: MASN, 1983 ALCS Game 1

6 p.m.: MASN, 2019 game between Washington and N.Y. Mets

MEN’S BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, “Four Sides of the Story: UMBC vs. UVa” (rerun)

Noon: ESPNU, Dec. 2019 game between Butler and Mississippi

2 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 game between Notre Dame and Syracuse

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Nov. 2019 game between Southern Cal and Marquette

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 game between Oregon and Arizona

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA Tournament, Virginia Tech vs. Duke

8 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 game between Iowa and Michigan State

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA Tournament, Michigan State vs. Duke

10 p.m.: ESPNU, Nov. 2019 Maui Invitational game between Virginia Tech and BYU

Midnight: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA Tournament, UCF vs. Duke

MISCELLANEOUS

6 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, return of TV simulcast of “Boomer and Gio”

Noon: CBS Sports Network, return of TV simulcast of “The Jim Rome Show”

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, return of TV simulcast of “Tiki and Tierney”

7 p.m.: ESPN, “O.J.: Made in America,” Part 1 (rerun)

9 p.m.: ESPN, “O.J.: Made in America,” Part 2 (rerun)

NBA

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Milwaukee vs. Washington (rerun)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Boston vs. Washington (premiere)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Orlando-Washington game

NFL

7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, return of “Pro Football Talk Live”

NHL

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 playoffs, Washington vs. N.Y. Rangers

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 playoffs, L.A. vs. Chicago

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 playoffs, Toronto vs. Boston

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 playoffs, Vegas vs. San Jose

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments