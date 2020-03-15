BASKETBALL

7 a.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”

8 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, February game between Dayton and VCU

10 a.m.: NBA TV, Damian Lillard’s 61-point game against Golden State

10 a.m. and 4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, November 2019 game between Florida State and Tennessee

Noon: NBA TV, James Harden’s 61-point game against San Antonio

Noon and 6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, November 2019 game between Florida State and Purdue

2 p.m.: NBA TV, Shaquille O’Neal’s 61-point game against L.A. Clippers in 2000

2 p.m. and 8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, February game between Seton Hall and Providence

4 p.m.: NBA TV, Game 7 of 2013 NBA Finals between Miami and San Antonio

7 p.m.: ESPN2, college rerun to be announced

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Game 5 of 2014 NBA Finals between San Antonio and Miami

9 p.m.: ESPN2, college rerun to be announced

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Game 6 of NBA Finals between Golden State and Cleveland

11 p.m.: ESPN2, college rerun to be announced

BOWLING

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, at Las Vegas (live)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network, a 2019 game between Georgia Tech and Clemson

3 p.m.: ACC Network, a 2019 game between Utah State and Wake Forest

6 p.m.: ACC Network, a 2019 game between East Carolina and N.C. State

9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, a 2019 game between South Carolina and North Carolina

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, a 16-inning game between Washington and Minnesota in 2016

7 p.m.: MASN, a 2019 game between Washington and Atlanta

NHL

9 p.m.: NHL Network, 1975 Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 between Philadelphia and Buffalo

SOCCER

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of a “Premier League Match of the Week”

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of a “Premier League Match of the Week”

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments