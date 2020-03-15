BASKETBALL
7 a.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”
8 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, February game between Dayton and VCU
10 a.m.: NBA TV, Damian Lillard’s 61-point game against Golden State
10 a.m. and 4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, November 2019 game between Florida State and Tennessee
Noon: NBA TV, James Harden’s 61-point game against San Antonio
Noon and 6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, November 2019 game between Florida State and Purdue
2 p.m.: NBA TV, Shaquille O’Neal’s 61-point game against L.A. Clippers in 2000
2 p.m. and 8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, February game between Seton Hall and Providence
4 p.m.: NBA TV, Game 7 of 2013 NBA Finals between Miami and San Antonio
7 p.m.: ESPN2, college rerun to be announced
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Game 5 of 2014 NBA Finals between San Antonio and Miami
9 p.m.: ESPN2, college rerun to be announced
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Game 6 of NBA Finals between Golden State and Cleveland
11 p.m.: ESPN2, college rerun to be announced
BOWLING
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, at Las Vegas (live)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network, a 2019 game between Georgia Tech and Clemson
3 p.m.: ACC Network, a 2019 game between Utah State and Wake Forest
6 p.m.: ACC Network, a 2019 game between East Carolina and N.C. State
9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, a 2019 game between South Carolina and North Carolina
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, a 16-inning game between Washington and Minnesota in 2016
7 p.m.: MASN, a 2019 game between Washington and Atlanta
NHL
9 p.m.: NHL Network, 1975 Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 between Philadelphia and Buffalo
SOCCER
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of a “Premier League Match of the Week”
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of a “Premier League Match of the Week”
