CYCLING

2 a.m. (Tuesday): NBC Sports Network, Paris-Nice, Stage 2 (delayed tape)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego

9 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Oakland vs. Texas

Midnight: MLB Network, Preseason, Boston vs. Atlanta (delayed tape)

3 a.m. (Tuesday): MLB Network, Preseason, Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels (delayed tape)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, All-ACC and ACC individual awards announcement during “Packer and Durham”

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, All-Big Ten announcement show

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colonial Athletic Association semifinal, at Washington

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Virginia Tech’s 2008 ACC Tournament semifinal game against North Carolina

7 p.m.: ESPN, Southern Conference championship, at Asheville, N.C.

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Horizon League semifinal, Ill.-Chicago vs. Wright St., at Indianapolis

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Sun Belt second round, Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colonial Athletic Association semifinal, at Washington

9 p.m.: ESPN, West Coast Conference semifinal, Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, All-Pac-12 announcement show

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Horizon League semifinal, Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky, at Indianapolis

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2,West Coast Conference semifinal, BYU vs. Saint Mary’s, at Las Vegas

NBA

9 p.m.: NBA TV, Milwaukee at Denver

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Buffalo

8 p.m.: NHL Network, Florida at St. Louis

SOCCER

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Leicester City

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Kentucky

TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC indoor championships, at South Bend, Ind. (taped)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, American Athletic Conference championship, at Uncasville, Conn.

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Big East championship, at Chicago

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, North Carolina at Northwestern

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

