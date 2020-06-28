BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, “Koshien: Japan’s Field of Dreams” (new)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon: ACC Network, “1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 FCS championship, JMU-North Dakota St.
CYCLING
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Tour de France, Stage 1
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN, Doosan at Kiwoom (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2019 Baltimore-L.A. Angels game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 6
7 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, classic World Series games
MEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”
9 p.m.: ESPN, “Eddie,” new Eddie Sutton documentary
MEN’S LACROSSE
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 NCAA championship, UVa-Yale
NHL
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Hat Trick Trivia” (new)
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Our Line Starts” (new)
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Burnley at Crystal Palace (live)
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 NCAA women’s championship, UNC-FSU
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA women’s championship, UVa-FSU
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Tipsport Elite Trophy; GVC Eastern European Championship (live)
Noon: Tennis Channel, Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition (live)
7 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 Wimbledon first round, Coco Gauff-Venus Williams
8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 Wimbledon men’s championship, Novak Djokovic-Roger Federer
1:30 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN2, 1984 Wimbledon men’s championship, John McEnroe-Jimmy Connors
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.