...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY HAS ISSUED A CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY...UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT. A CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY MEANS THAT AIR POLLUTION CONCENTRATIONS WITHIN THE REGION MAY BECOME UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS. SENSITIVE GROUPS INCLUDE CHILDREN...PEOPLE SUFFERING FROM ASTHMA OR OTHER LUNG DISEASES...HEART DISEASE...AND THE ELDERLY. THE EFFECTS OF AIR POLLUTION CAN BE MINIMIZED BY AVOIDING STRENUOUS ACTIVITY OR EXERCISE OUTDOORS. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...PLEASE VISIT THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY WEB SITE AT: WWW.DEQ.VIRGINIA.GOV/AIRQUALITY/