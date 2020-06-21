AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Geico 500, at Talladega, Ala. (live)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 a.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball"

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 College World Series, Game 3, UVa-Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 CFP championship, Clemson-Alabama

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday): ESPN, Doosan at SK (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2010 Baltimore-Washington game

12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Baltimore-Washington game

3:30 p.m.: MASN, 2010 Washington-Cleveland game

7 p.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 1

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2010 NLDS, Game 1, Cincinnati-Philadelphia

MEN'S LACROSSE

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 NCAA championship, UVa-Yale

MISCELLANEOUS

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "Undefeated Presents: The Black Female Athlete"

9 p.m.: ESPN2, "E:60 Celebration of Women in Sports," new compilation with Simone Biles, Sabrina Ionescu and more

10 p.m.: ESPN2, "SportsCenter Featured," new compilation with Althea Gibson, Shelly Pennefather and others

NHL

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Hat Trick Trivia" (new)

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "NHL Pause: Post to Post" (new)

SOCCER

1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, AC Milan at Lecce (live)

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Burnley at Manchester City (live)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Indoor Soccer" (new)

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2010 World Cup, USA-Algeria

Midnight: ESPN2, Mia Hamm's final game in 2004

TENNIS

8 p.m.: ESPN2, "Coco Gauff: The Lines Are the Same" (new interview)

WNBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Season preview (new)

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments