COLLEGE HOCKEY
5 p.m.: NHL Network, Beanpot Tournament, Northeastern vs. Harvard, at Boston
8 p.m.: NHL Network, Beanpot Tournament, Boston College vs. Boston University, at Boston
MEN’S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 announcement
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Lafayette at Bucknell
7 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina at Florida State
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Norfolk State at North Carolina Central
9 p.m.: ESPN, Texas at Kansas
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Baylor at Kansas State
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Golden State at Washington, traditional telecast
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Golden State at Washington, interactive gaming telecast
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Philadelphia at Miami
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, San Antonio at L.A. Clippers
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at Detroit
SOCCER
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying, Panama vs. Haiti, at Houston
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying, U.S. vs. Costa Rica, at Houston
SPEEDSKATING
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Four Continents Championships, at Milwaukee (taped)
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Cordoba Open, at Cordoba, Argentina
5 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Maharashtra Open and Open Sud de France
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Purdue
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Oregon at UConn
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Mississippi State
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Maryland
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
10:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Rivalry Series, U.S. at Canada
