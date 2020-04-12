COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” 2007 Boston College-Virginia Tech game
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2017 Penn State-Ohio State game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Champs Sports Bowl, Michigan State-Boston College
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 6
MISCELLANEOUS
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “The Rich Eisen Show” (debut of daily NBCSN simulcast)
NBA
3 p.m.: ESPN, “The Jump” (return of the daily show; re-airs at 4:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K20 simulation of Washington-New Orleans game (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Washington-Phoenix game
NFL
11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Football Flex” (debut of a daily show)
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, “SportsCenter Special: NFL Draft QB Class of 2020” (debut; re-airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN2)
7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: ESPN, “Peyton’s Places,” two episodes
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Fox Football Now” (new)
8 p.m.: ESPN, 2009 Green Bay-Minnesota game
OLYMPICS
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, “Best of Team USA” retrospective
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, women’s gymnastics team final
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Olympics, women’s gymnastics individual final
POKER
8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 World Series of Poker marathon
