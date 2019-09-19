AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, continuation of coverage of Preliminary Final, Geelong at Richmond
2 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Preliminary Final, Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
8:25 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, practice
9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Go Bowling 250, final practice, at Richmond
11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400, practice, at Richmond
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400, final practice, at Richmond
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Go Bowling 250, qualifying, at Richmond
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400, qualifying, at Richmond
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Go Bowling 250, at Richmond (prerace show at 7 p.m.)
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, practice
BOXING
10:30 p.m.: Showtime, lightweights, Thomas Mattice vs. Michael Dutchover; WBO featherweight championship, Ruben Villa vs. Jose Vivas; welterweights, Brandun Lee vs. Milton Arauz, at Midland, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Florida International at Louisiana Tech
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Air Force at Boise State
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Utah at Southern Cal
FIELD HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Syracuse
FISHING
8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series at Lake Tenkiller
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, continuation of coverage of second round, part I, at Surrey, England
9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, second round, part II, at Surrey, England
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, second round, at Jackson, Miss.
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford International, first round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)
Midnight: Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Shinhan Dongae Open, third round, at Incheon, South Korea
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Rhythmic World Championships, individual all-around final, at Baku, Azerbaijan (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Myrtle Beach (S.C.) at Carolina Forest (S.C.)
9 p.m.: ESPNU, De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) at Christian Brothers (Mo.)
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLB Network, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.: MASN, Seattle at Baltimore
7 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Miami
7 p.m.: ESPN, Philadelphia at Cleveland
10 p.m.: ESPN, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “UFC Live” preview show, at Mexico City
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey
RUGBY
6:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Japan vs. Russia, at Tokyo
12:30 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Australia vs. Fiji, at Sapporo, Japan
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Mainz at Schalke
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Bournemouth at Southampton
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, College Men, Pittsburgh at Boston College
5:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Wisconsin at Indiana
6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Notre Dame at North Carolina
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, N.C. State at Virginia
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Virginia at Wake Forest
7 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Southern Cal at Baylor
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, College Men, Virginia Tech at Louisville
SURFING
11 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Freshwater Pro Day, at Lemoore, Calif.
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Freshwater Pro Day, at Lemoore, Calif.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Toray Pan Pacific Open and Guangzhou Open
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Laver Cup (men), Team World vs. Team Europe, at Geneva
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Moselle Open, quarterfinals, at Metz, France
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Laver Cup (men), Team World vs. Team Europe, at Geneva
11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Korea Open and Toray Pan Pacific Open semifinals and Guangzhou Open final
VOLLEYBALL
12:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Chattanooga at Virginia Tech
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Lehigh at Virginia
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Wake Forest at George Mason
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra, Arkansas State at Virginia Tech
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Pittsburgh at Penn State
8 p.m.: SEC Network, Louisville at Kentucky
WRESTLING
8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s and men’s freestyle finals, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.