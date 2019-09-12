AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, League semifinal, Brisbane vs. GWS

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, practice, at Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, South Point 400, practice, at Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, World of Westgate 200, qualifying, at Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, final practice, at Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, South Point 400, final practice, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, World of Westgate 200, at Las Vegas (prerace show at 8:30 p.m.)

BASKETBALL

8 a.m.: ESPNEWS, World Cup, semifinal, Argentina vs. France, at Beijing

4 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN Plus (streaming), World Cup, seventh-place game, U.S. vs. Poland

CFL

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Ottawa at BC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”

6 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Kansas at Boston College

9:15 p.m.: ESPN, Washington State vs. Houston, at NRG Stadium, Houston

CYCLING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 19

Noon: NBC Sports Network, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 19 (same-day tape)

DRAG RACING

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, qualifying, at Reading, Pa.

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, continuation of coverage of Day 1, part I, at Perthshire, Scotland

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, Day 1, part II, at Perthshire, Scotland

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, second round, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (preshow at 1:30 p.m.)

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, first round, at Grand Blanc, Mich. (same-day tape)

1:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, KLM Open, second round, at Amsterdam (delayed tape)

3 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, Day 2, at Perthshire, Scotland

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, IMG Academy (Fla.) at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.)

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Pulaski Academy (Ark.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.)

11 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) at Hoover (Ala.) (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.: MASN, Atlanta at Washington

7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Detroit

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Milwaukee at St. Louis

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: ACC Network, “Packer and Durham”

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “UFC Live,” debut of weekly preview show

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf

6 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, Virginia at Duke

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Akron at Maryland

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, North Carolina at Virginia Tech

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Club Tijuana Xolos

SWIMMING

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at London

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Hana-cupid Japan Women’s Open, Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Open quarterfinals

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, quarterfinals, at Cary, N.C.

10:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Hana-Cupid Japan Women’s Open, semifinals, at Hiroshima

2 a.m. (Saturday): Tenniis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Open semifinals

VOLLEYBALL

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Stanford at Penn State

