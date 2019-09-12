AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, League semifinal, Brisbane vs. GWS
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, practice, at Las Vegas
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, South Point 400, practice, at Las Vegas
5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, World of Westgate 200, qualifying, at Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, final practice, at Las Vegas
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, South Point 400, final practice, at Las Vegas
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, World of Westgate 200, at Las Vegas (prerace show at 8:30 p.m.)
BASKETBALL
8 a.m.: ESPNEWS, World Cup, semifinal, Argentina vs. France, at Beijing
4 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN Plus (streaming), World Cup, seventh-place game, U.S. vs. Poland
CFL
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Ottawa at BC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”
6 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina at Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Kansas at Boston College
9:15 p.m.: ESPN, Washington State vs. Houston, at NRG Stadium, Houston
CYCLING
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 19
Noon: NBC Sports Network, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 19 (same-day tape)
DRAG RACING
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, qualifying, at Reading, Pa.
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, continuation of coverage of Day 1, part I, at Perthshire, Scotland
8 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, Day 1, part II, at Perthshire, Scotland
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, second round, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (preshow at 1:30 p.m.)
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, first round, at Grand Blanc, Mich. (same-day tape)
1:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, KLM Open, second round, at Amsterdam (delayed tape)
3 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, Day 2, at Perthshire, Scotland
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2, IMG Academy (Fla.) at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.)
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Pulaski Academy (Ark.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.)
11 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) at Hoover (Ala.) (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.: MASN, Atlanta at Washington
7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Detroit
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Milwaukee at St. Louis
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: ACC Network, “Packer and Durham”
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “UFC Live,” debut of weekly preview show
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf
6 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, Virginia at Duke
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Akron at Maryland
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, North Carolina at Virginia Tech
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Club Tijuana Xolos
SWIMMING
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at London
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Hana-cupid Japan Women’s Open, Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Open quarterfinals
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, quarterfinals, at Cary, N.C.
10:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Hana-Cupid Japan Women’s Open, semifinals, at Hiroshima
2 a.m. (Saturday): Tenniis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Open semifinals
VOLLEYBALL
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Stanford at Penn State
