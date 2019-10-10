AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, 1000Bulbs.com, practice, at Talladega, Ala.
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, 1000Bulbs.com, final practice, at Talladega, Ala.
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Petit Le Mans, qualifying, at Braselton, Ga. (same-day tape)
10:55 p.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Japanese Grand Prix, practice, at Suzuka, Japan
1:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Japanese Grand Prix, qualifying, at Suzuka, Japan
CFL
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Ottawa at Toronto
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Lafayette at Princeton
8 p.m.: ESPN, Virginia at Miami (preceded by “College Football Countdown” at 7 p.m.)
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colorado State at New Mexico
8 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Colorado at Oregon
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Air Force at Notre Dame
DRAG RACING
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Carolina Nationals, at Charlotte (same-day tape)
FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Louisville
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Italian Open, continuation of coverage of second round, part I, at Rome
8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Italian Open, second round, part II, at Rome
12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, SAS Championship, first round, at Wake County, N.C.
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Houston Open, second round, at Houston
GYMNASTICS
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s all-around, at Stuttgart, Germany
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, men’s all-around, at Stuttgart, Germany (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Ben L. Smith (N.C.) at James B. Dudley (N.C.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Championship Series, Game 1, Washington at St. Louis (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: SEC Network, “Big Blue Madness,” at Kentucky
MISCELLANEOUS
10 a.m.: ESPN, “First Take,” at Clemson
Noon: ACC Network, “First Take” special, at Clemson
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Professional Fighters League playoffs, Welterweight and Women’s Lightweight, at Las Vegas
NBA
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Washington at New York
8 p.m.: NBA, Preseason, Utah at New Orleans
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Anaheim at Columbus
RUGBY
12:30 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, New Zealand vs. Italy, at Toyota, Japan
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier, France at Iceland
6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Duke at Notre Dame
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Maryland at Michigan State
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Virginia at Boston College
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Nations League, U.S. vs. Cuba, at Washington (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Shanghai Masters quarterfinals
11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Tianjin Open semifinals
4 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Shanghai Masters semifinal
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Clemson at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Charleston Southern
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Dayton at George Mason
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Boston College
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Nebraska
9 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Texas A&M
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.