1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, 1000Bulbs.com, practice, at Talladega, Ala.

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, 1000Bulbs.com, final practice, at Talladega, Ala.

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Petit Le Mans, qualifying, at Braselton, Ga. (same-day tape)

10:55 p.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Japanese Grand Prix, practice, at Suzuka, Japan

1:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Japanese Grand Prix, qualifying, at Suzuka, Japan

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Ottawa at Toronto

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Lafayette at Princeton

8 p.m.: ESPN, Virginia at Miami (preceded by “College Football Countdown” at 7 p.m.)

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colorado State at New Mexico

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Colorado at Oregon

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Air Force at Notre Dame

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Carolina Nationals, at Charlotte (same-day tape)

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Louisville

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Italian Open, continuation of coverage of second round, part I, at Rome

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Italian Open, second round, part II, at Rome

12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, SAS Championship, first round, at Wake County, N.C.

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Houston Open, second round, at Houston

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s all-around, at Stuttgart, Germany

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, men’s all-around, at Stuttgart, Germany (same-day tape)

7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Ben L. Smith (N.C.) at James B. Dudley (N.C.)

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

8 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Championship Series, Game 1, Washington at St. Louis (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

7 p.m.: SEC Network, “Big Blue Madness,” at Kentucky

10 a.m.: ESPN, “First Take,” at Clemson

Noon: ACC Network, “First Take” special, at Clemson

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Professional Fighters League playoffs, Welterweight and Women’s Lightweight, at Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Washington at New York

8 p.m.: NBA, Preseason, Utah at New Orleans

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Anaheim at Columbus

12:30 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, New Zealand vs. Italy, at Toyota, Japan

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier, France at Iceland

6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Duke at Notre Dame

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Maryland at Michigan State

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Virginia at Boston College

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Nations League, U.S. vs. Cuba, at Washington (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)

6:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Shanghai Masters quarterfinals

11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Tianjin Open semifinals

4 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Shanghai Masters semifinal

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Clemson at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Charleston Southern

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Dayton at George Mason

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Boston College

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Nebraska

9 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Texas A&M

