AUTO RACING

10:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Mexican Grand Prix, practice, at Mexico City

2:55 p.m.: ESPNU , Formula One, Mexican Grand Prix, practice, at Mexico City

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Columbia at Dartmouth

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle”

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Southern Cal at Colorado

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Lake Superior State at Notre Dame

FIELD HOCKEY

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Boston College at North Carolina

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Portugal Masters, second round, part I, at Quarteira, Portugal

10:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Portugal Masters, second round, part II, at Quarteira, Portugal

1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, BMW Championship, second round, at Busan, South Korea (same-day tape)

10:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship, third round, at Tokyo

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Cumberland (R.I.) at Cranston East (R.I.)

8:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Ensworth (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.: MASN, “Breakfast at the Breeders’ Cup,” workouts, at Santa Anita

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: WFXR, World Series, Game 3, Houston at Washington (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 231, at Montville, Conn.

NBA

8 p.m.: ESPN, Dallas at New Orleans

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Oklahoma City

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Utah at L.A. Lakers

NHL

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Vancouver

RUGBY

4 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup semifinal, England vs. New Zealand, at Yokohama, Japan

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Koln at Mainz

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Southampton

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, East Tenn. State at VMI

6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Louisville at North Carolina

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Virginia at Virginia Tech

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Veracruz at Tijuana

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open and Elite Trophy

1:30 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Elite Trophy doubles and singles semifinals, at Zhuai, China

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten Preview Special (replay at 11 p.m.)

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), USC Upstate at Radford

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Duke

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Louisville

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Indiana

8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Mason at St. Louis

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at Mississippi State

10 p.m.: ESPNU, Stanford at UCLA

