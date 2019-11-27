AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: WSET, Virginia Tech at Virginia

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Miami of Ohio at Ball State

Noon: ESPNU, Toledo at Central Michigan

Noon: WFXR, Texas Tech at Texas

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, “Ten Greatest College Football Wide Receivers”

2:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Nebraska

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Missouri at Arkansas

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Cincinnati at Memphis

3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Boise State at Colorado State

4 p.m.: WFXR, Washington State at Washington

4:15 p.m.: ESPN, West Virginia at TCU

8 p.m.: ESPN, South Florida at Central Florida

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

7:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Ruka, Finland (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, continuation of coverage of second round, at Fife, Scotland

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, at Fife, Scotland

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Trampoline and Tumbling Championships, at Tokyo (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, McDonogh (La.) at Baker (La.)

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.: MASN, Hollywood Turf Cup, at Del Mar

MEN’S BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, third-place game, at Nassau, Bahamas

11:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, semifinal

2 p.m.: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, championship, at Nassau, Bahamas

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Wooden Legacy, semifinal, at Anaheim, Calif.

2 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Orlando Invitational, consolation game

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Minnesota

4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, semifinal

4:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, consolation game, at Anaheim, Calif.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NIT Season Tip-Off, third-place game, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Orlando Invitational, consolation game, at Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Battle 4 Atlantis, fifth-place game, at Nassau, Bahamas

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Winthrop at Duke

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, semifinal, Florida State vs. Tennessee, at Niceville, Fla.

7 p.m.: SEC Network, UAB at Kentucky

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Las Vegas Invitational, championship

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Morgan State at Ohio State

9 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Wooden Legacy, consolation game, at Anaheim, Calif.

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Marshall at Florida

9:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, semifinal, VCU vs. Purdue, at Niceville, Fla.

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, NIT Season Tip-Off, championship, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Battle 4 Atlantis, seventh-place game, at Nassau, Bahamas

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Las Vegas Invitational, third-place game

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Wooden Legacy, semifinal, at Anaheim, Calif.

11:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Utah State at St. Mary’s

NBA

8 p.m.: NBA TV, New Orleans at Oklahoma City

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Washington at L.A. Lakers

NHL

1 p.m.: WSLS, N.Y. Rangers at Boston

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Tampa Bay at Washington

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Schalke

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina at Virginia Tech

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Penn State

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

