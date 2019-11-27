AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: WSET, Virginia Tech at Virginia
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Miami of Ohio at Ball State
Noon: ESPNU, Toledo at Central Michigan
Noon: WFXR, Texas Tech at Texas
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, “Ten Greatest College Football Wide Receivers”
2:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Nebraska
2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Missouri at Arkansas
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Cincinnati at Memphis
3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Boise State at Colorado State
4 p.m.: WFXR, Washington State at Washington
4:15 p.m.: ESPN, West Virginia at TCU
8 p.m.: ESPN, South Florida at Central Florida
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
7:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Ruka, Finland (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, continuation of coverage of second round, at Fife, Scotland
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, at Fife, Scotland
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Trampoline and Tumbling Championships, at Tokyo (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, McDonogh (La.) at Baker (La.)
HORSE RACING
6 p.m.: MASN, Hollywood Turf Cup, at Del Mar
MEN’S BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, third-place game, at Nassau, Bahamas
11:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, semifinal
2 p.m.: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, championship, at Nassau, Bahamas
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Wooden Legacy, semifinal, at Anaheim, Calif.
2 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Orlando Invitational, consolation game
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Minnesota
4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, semifinal
4:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, consolation game, at Anaheim, Calif.
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NIT Season Tip-Off, third-place game, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Orlando Invitational, consolation game, at Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Battle 4 Atlantis, fifth-place game, at Nassau, Bahamas
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Winthrop at Duke
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, semifinal, Florida State vs. Tennessee, at Niceville, Fla.
7 p.m.: SEC Network, UAB at Kentucky
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Las Vegas Invitational, championship
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Morgan State at Ohio State
9 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Wooden Legacy, consolation game, at Anaheim, Calif.
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Marshall at Florida
9:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, semifinal, VCU vs. Purdue, at Niceville, Fla.
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, NIT Season Tip-Off, championship, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Battle 4 Atlantis, seventh-place game, at Nassau, Bahamas
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Las Vegas Invitational, third-place game
11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Wooden Legacy, semifinal, at Anaheim, Calif.
11:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Utah State at St. Mary’s
NBA
8 p.m.: NBA TV, New Orleans at Oklahoma City
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Washington at L.A. Lakers
NHL
1 p.m.: WSLS, N.Y. Rangers at Boston
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Tampa Bay at Washington
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Schalke
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina at Virginia Tech
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Penn State
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.