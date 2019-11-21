AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIA Formula E, Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1, at Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech” (rerun)

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Colorado State at Wyoming

11:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech” (rerun)

CURLING

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, women’s semifinal, at Helsingborg, Sweden

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, bronze medal game, at Helsingborg, Sweden

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, continuation of coverage of second round, at Dubai

Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, second round, at St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, second round, at Naples, Fla. (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, third round, at Dubai

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Bishop McGuinness (Okla). at Tulsa Edison (Okla.)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, first round, Nicholls State vs. North Carolina A&T

Noon: ESPN2, Charleston Classic, semifinal, Miami vs. Florida

Noon: ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, consolation semifinal, Middle Tennessee vs. Tulane

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, first round, UMBC vs. Eastern Michigan

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Myrtle Beach Invitational, semifinal, Villanova vs. Miss. State

2:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Charleston Classic, consolation semifinal, Missouri State vs. St. Joseph’s

4:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, first round, North Texas vs. Rhode Island

5 p.m.: ESPN2, Empire Classic, third place game, at New York

5 p.m.: ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, semifinal

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Radford at Bradley

7 p.m.; MASN, McNeese State at Richmond

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, George Mason at Maryland

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, first round, LSU vs. Utah State

7 p.m: ESPN2, Empire Classic, championship, at New York

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Charleston Classic, consolation semifinal

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Morehead State at Butler

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, consolation semifinal

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cal Poly at Creighton

9 p.m.: SEC Network, South Dakota at Arkansas

9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Charleston Classic, semifinal

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Charlotte at Washington, traditional telecast

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Charlotte at Washington, interactive gaming telecast

8 p.m.: ESPN, San Antonio at Philadelphia

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at L.A. Clippers

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, New Jersey at Pittsburgh

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Paderborn at Borussia Dortmund

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, NCAA tournament, second round, Washington State at Virginia

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Leon at Tijuana

SPEED SKATING

8:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St.

7:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at St. John’s

WOMEN’S SQUASH

2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Virginia at Princeton

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Boston College at Virginia

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Minnesota

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments