AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIA Formula E, Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1, at Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech” (rerun)
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Colorado State at Wyoming
11:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech” (rerun)
CURLING
8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, women’s semifinal, at Helsingborg, Sweden
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, bronze medal game, at Helsingborg, Sweden
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, continuation of coverage of second round, at Dubai
Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, second round, at St. Simons, Ga.
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, second round, at Naples, Fla. (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, third round, at Dubai
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Bishop McGuinness (Okla). at Tulsa Edison (Okla.)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, first round, Nicholls State vs. North Carolina A&T
Noon: ESPN2, Charleston Classic, semifinal, Miami vs. Florida
Noon: ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, consolation semifinal, Middle Tennessee vs. Tulane
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, first round, UMBC vs. Eastern Michigan
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Myrtle Beach Invitational, semifinal, Villanova vs. Miss. State
2:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Charleston Classic, consolation semifinal, Missouri State vs. St. Joseph’s
4:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, first round, North Texas vs. Rhode Island
5 p.m.: ESPN2, Empire Classic, third place game, at New York
5 p.m.: ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, semifinal
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Radford at Bradley
7 p.m.; MASN, McNeese State at Richmond
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, George Mason at Maryland
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, first round, LSU vs. Utah State
7 p.m: ESPN2, Empire Classic, championship, at New York
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Charleston Classic, consolation semifinal
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Morehead State at Butler
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, consolation semifinal
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cal Poly at Creighton
9 p.m.: SEC Network, South Dakota at Arkansas
9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Charleston Classic, semifinal
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Charlotte at Washington, traditional telecast
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Charlotte at Washington, interactive gaming telecast
8 p.m.: ESPN, San Antonio at Philadelphia
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at L.A. Clippers
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, New Jersey at Pittsburgh
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Paderborn at Borussia Dortmund
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, NCAA tournament, second round, Washington State at Virginia
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Leon at Tijuana
SPEED SKATING
8:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St.
7:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at St. John’s
WOMEN’S SQUASH
2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Virginia at Princeton
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Boston College at Virginia
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Minnesota
