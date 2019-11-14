AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, practice, at Sao Paulo
12:55 p.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, practice, at Sao Paulo
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ford EcoBoost 300, practice, at Miami
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Ford EcoBoost 400, practice, at Miami
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Ford EcoBoost 200, qualifying, at Miami
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ford EcoBoost 300, final practice, a Miami
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Ford EcoBoost 400, final practice, at Miami
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Ford EcoBoost 200, at Miami (prerace show at 7:30 p.m.)
BOXING
10:30 p.m.: Showtime, welterweights, Eric Vega vs. Alberto Palmetta; light heavyweights, Marcos Escudero vs. Joseph George; middleweights, Amilcar Vidal vs. Zach Prieto, at Sloan, Iowa
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Louisiana Tech at Marshall
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Fresno State at San Diego State
DRAG RACING
5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Finals, qualifying, at Pomona, Calif.
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, continuation of coverage of second round, at Sun City, South Africa
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Mayakoba Classic, second round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico
3 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, third round, at Sun City, South Africa
MEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Georgia Southern
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia State at Duke
7 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Hampton at William and Mary
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Elon at Michigan
7 p.m.: ESPNU, West Virginia at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Cal State-Northridge at Auburn
7 p.m.: MASN2, Missouri State at Xavier
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Randolph at Longwood
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Alabama at Rhode Island
9 p.m.: ACC Network, Gardner-Webb at North Carolina
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, South Dakota State at Nebraska
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Brigham Young at Houston
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Gonzaga at Texas A&M
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 234,Sergei Kharitonov vs. Linton Vassell, at Tel Aviv, Israel (taped)
NBA
8 p.m.: ESPN, Utah at Memphis
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Minnesota
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Montreal at Washington
SOCCER
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Big Ten semifinal, Penn State vs. Michigan, at College Park, Md.
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Atlantic 10 semifinal, Dayton vs. VCU, at Fordham
5 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, NCAA tournament, first round, Xavier at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: ESPN2, CONCACAF Nations League, U.S. vs. Canada, at Orlando, Fla.
SPEED SKATING
10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Minsk, Belarus (same-day tape)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London
9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London
12:45 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London
3 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Finals, singles, at London
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, quarterfinals, at Champaign, Ill.
TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Word Para Championships, at Dubai
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Liberty at Virginia Tech
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.: ACC Network, N.C. State at Miami
5 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Holy Cross at American
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Presbyterian at Radford
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Wake Forest
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Rhode Island at George Mason
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Clemson
