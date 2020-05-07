BOXING
10 p.m.: Showtime, 2016 Thurman-Porter fight and 2017 Thurman-Garcia fight
DOGS
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, marathon of National Dog Shows
GOLF
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2016 Regions Tradition, final round
3 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson, final round
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN2, KIA at Samsung (same-day tape)
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, LG at NC (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-St. Louis game
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “MLB Whiparound” (new)
7 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Philadelphia-Washington game
MEN’S LACROSSE
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 High Point-Virginia game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Richmond-Duke game
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 249 preview (live)
NFL
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1996 NFC championship, Green Bay-Dallas
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Fox Football Now” (new)
10 p.m.: ESPN, “NFL’s Greatest Games,” 2018 Super Bowl, Philadelphia-New England
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, “NFL’s Greatest Games,” 2018 playoffs, Philadelphia-Chicago
POKER
6 p.m.: ESPN2, World Series of Poker marathon
SOCCER
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Manchester United-Tottenham match
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-South Carolina game
TENNIS
Noon: Tennis Channel, UTR Pro Match Series, at West Palm Beach, Fla. (return of live tennis)
