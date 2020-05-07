BOXING

10 p.m.: Showtime, 2016 Thurman-Porter fight and 2017 Thurman-Garcia fight

DOGS

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, marathon of National Dog Shows

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2016 Regions Tradition, final round

3 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson, final round

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3 p.m.: ESPN2, KIA at Samsung (same-day tape)

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, LG at NC (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-St. Louis game

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “MLB Whiparound” (new)

7 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Philadelphia-Washington game

MEN’S LACROSSE

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 High Point-Virginia game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Richmond-Duke game

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 249 preview (live)

NFL

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1996 NFC championship, Green Bay-Dallas

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Fox Football Now” (new)

10 p.m.: ESPN, “NFL’s Greatest Games,” 2018 Super Bowl, Philadelphia-New England

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, “NFL’s Greatest Games,” 2018 playoffs, Philadelphia-Chicago

POKER

6 p.m.: ESPN2, World Series of Poker marathon

SOCCER

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Manchester United-Tottenham match

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-South Carolina game

TENNIS

Noon: Tennis Channel, UTR Pro Match Series, at West Palm Beach, Fla. (return of live tennis)

