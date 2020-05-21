BOXING
10 p.m.: Showtime, 2005 Tszyu-Hatton fight and 2008 Calzaghe-Lacy fight
GOLF
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2018 Senior PGA Championship, final round
1 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 Pure Silk Championship, final round
3 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2016 Canadian Open, final round
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2, KT at LG
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Doosan at Samsung (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 N.Y. Mets-Washington game
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1988 World Series, Game 1, L.A. Dodgers-Oakland
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1986 World Series, Game 6, N.Y. Mets-Boston
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 1996 ALCS, Game 1, N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore
MISCELLANEOUS
6 p.m.: ACC Network, “Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech” (new show about Blacksburg; re-airs at 6:30 p.m.)
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)
NFL
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1995 NFC championship, Dallas-San Francisco
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, EA Madden NFL Invitational 2.0 (new)
OLYMPICS
7 p.m.: ESPN, “SportsCenter Special: Miracle On Ice at 40”
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Hertha Berlin (live)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2012 Manchester City-Queens Park match
TENNIS
Noon: Tennis Channel, UTR Women’s Pro Match Series (live)
