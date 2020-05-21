BOXING

10 p.m.: Showtime, 2005 Tszyu-Hatton fight and 2008 Calzaghe-Lacy fight

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2018 Senior PGA Championship, final round

1 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 Pure Silk Championship, final round

3 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2016 Canadian Open, final round

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, KT at LG

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Doosan at Samsung (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 N.Y. Mets-Washington game

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1988 World Series, Game 1, L.A. Dodgers-Oakland

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1986 World Series, Game 6, N.Y. Mets-Boston

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 1996 ALCS, Game 1, N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore

MISCELLANEOUS

6 p.m.: ACC Network, “Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech” (new show about Blacksburg; re-airs at 6:30 p.m.)

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

NFL

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1995 NFC championship, Dallas-San Francisco

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, EA Madden NFL Invitational 2.0 (new)

OLYMPICS

7 p.m.: ESPN, “SportsCenter Special: Miracle On Ice at 40”

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Hertha Berlin (live)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2012 Manchester City-Queens Park match

TENNIS

Noon: Tennis Channel, UTR Women’s Pro Match Series (live)

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments