BOXING

10 p.m.: Showtime, 2017 Brook-Spence fight; 2018 Spence-Peterson fight

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1989 Fiesta Bowl, Notre Dame-West Virginia

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1987 Fiesta Bowl, Penn State-Miami

12:30 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, 1984 Orange Bowl, Nebraska-Miami

GOLF

3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2012 Wells Fargo Championship, final round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, final round

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken’s 2,130st straight game

7 p.m.: MASN, 1996 ALDS, Game 4

10 p.m. and 11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLB The Show 20 Players League quarterfinals (same-day tape)

MEN’S LACROSSE

7 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA quarterfinal, UVa-Maryland

9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA semifinal, UVa-Duke

MISCELLANEOUS

6 p.m.: ACC Network, “Best of Packer and Durham” (new)

NFL

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1997 Super Bowl, New England-Green Bay

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, “Project 11: Alex Smith,” documentary on the quarterback’s rehab (new)

POKER

6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 World Series of Poker marathon

SOCCER

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Manchester United-Chelsea match

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Manchester United-Liverpool match

WRESTLING

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 North Carolina-Virginia Tech match

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 UVa-Pitt match

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-N.C. State match

