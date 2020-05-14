GOLF

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Championship highlights from 1981-84

Noon to 2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Championship highlights from 2018-19

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Solheim Cup, Day 2

7 p.m.: ESPN2, 1999 PGA Championship, final round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2014 Ryder Cup, final day

8 p.m.: ESPN, “SportsCenter Featured: A Mountain to Climb”

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 PGA Championship, final round

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Doosan at Kia (same-day tape)

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Doosan at Kia (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Safe at Home” (new)

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Washington-Philadelphia game

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPNU, 2005 Duke-Wake Forest game

2 p.m.: ESPNU, 2010 San Diego State-Gonzaga game

4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2003 Syracuse-Georgetown game

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2008 Davidson-Oklahoma game

8 p.m.: ESPNU, 2007 Big 12 championship, Texas-Kansas

10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2008 Cal-UCLA game

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon: ESPN, “SportsCenter Featured” on Walt Harris and his late daughter (new)

5 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night preview (live)

NFL

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2002 Super Bowl, St. Louis-New England

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Fox Football Now” (new)

SOFTBALL

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Western Carolina-Clemson game

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Hofstra-Boston College game

