AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Atlanta 250, practice

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, practice

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Vet Tix Camping World 200, final practice

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Atlanta 250, final practice

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, final practice

BOXING

10 p.m.: Showtime, Super Lightweights, Brandun Lee vs. Camilo Prieto; Welterweights, Brian Norman, Jr. vs. Flavio Rodriguez; Lightweights, Alejandro Guerrero vs. Jose Angulo; Featherweights, Aram Avagyan vs. Dagoberto Aguero, at Hinckley, Minn.

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, Paris-Nice, Stage 6 (delayed tape)

