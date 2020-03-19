AUTO RACING

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2020 Daytona 500

9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2020 NASCAR Cup race in Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 women’s game between Miss. State and UConn

7 p.m.: ESPN, “30 for 30: The Fab Five” (rerun)

8 p.m.: ESPN, “30 for 30: Guru of Go” (rerun)

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 women’s game between Notre Dame and UConn

10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 women’s game between Notre Dame and Miss. State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia and Florida State

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Florida State and Louisville

FIGURE SKATING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of U.S. Championships, men’s free skate

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of U.S. Championships, free dance and pairs’ free skate

GOLF

6 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.: second round of 2018 Valspar Championship

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live racing from Hot Springs, Ark., and Tampa

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live racing from Hot Springs, Ark., and Tampa

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2018 game between Washington and San Diego

11:30 a.m.: MASN, 2014 game between Baltimore and Tampa Bay

6 p.m.: MASN, 2016 game between Baltimore and Cleveland

MISCELLANEOUS

Noon: Fox Sports 1, “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” back on the air

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Undisputed with Skip and Shannon” back on the air at new time

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Midnight: ESPN2, rerun of UFC Fight Night bout between Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira

NBA

3 p.m.: ESPN, “The Jump”

NFL

2 p.m.: ESPN, “NFL Live”

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “NFL Films Presents: Billy Sims”

9 p.m.: ESPN, “SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency”

SOCCER

8 p.m. Fox Sports 1, 2019 Women’s World Cup final between U.S. and Netherlands

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments