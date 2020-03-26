AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1987 Winston 500 retrospective
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Sunday’s simulated NASCAR race
BOXING
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wilder-Fury II fight from February
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Wake Forest-Virginia Tech game
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Virginia Tech-Notre Dame game
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Clemson-N.C. State game
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 North Carolina-Pitt game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Wake Forest-Clemson game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Syracuse-Duke game
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Washington game
12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-Atlanta game
MISCELLANEOUS
11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Tokyo Olympics: Dreams Live On,” Mike Tirico interviews Team USA athletes about Olympics postponement
7 p.m.: ESPN, debut of “E:60” episode featuring “Being Rex Chapman”
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Washington-Milwaukee game (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 Chicago-Washington game
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 playoffs, Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 playoffs, Dallas-St. Louis
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2013 playoffs, Los Angeles-Chicago
TENNIS
6 p.m.: ESPN2, 12-hour marathon of Serena Williams matches
