AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1987 Winston 500 retrospective

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Sunday’s simulated NASCAR race

BOXING

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wilder-Fury II fight from February

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Wake Forest-Virginia Tech game

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Virginia Tech-Notre Dame game

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Clemson-N.C. State game

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 North Carolina-Pitt game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Wake Forest-Clemson game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Syracuse-Duke game

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Washington game

12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-Atlanta game

MISCELLANEOUS

11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Tokyo Olympics: Dreams Live On,” Mike Tirico interviews Team USA athletes about Olympics postponement

7 p.m.: ESPN, debut of “E:60” episode featuring “Being Rex Chapman”

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Washington-Milwaukee game (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 Chicago-Washington game

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 playoffs, Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 playoffs, Dallas-St. Louis

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2013 playoffs, Los Angeles-Chicago

TENNIS

6 p.m.: ESPN2, 12-hour marathon of Serena Williams matches

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments