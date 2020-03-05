AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight: FS2, Preseason Challenge, Western at Port Adelaide
3 a.m. (Saturday): FS2, Preseason Challenge, Fremantle at West Coast
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: FS1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, LS Tractor 200, practice, at Phoenix
3:30 p.m.: FS1, NASCAR Cup Series, FanShield 500, practice, at Phoenix
5 p.m.: FS1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, LS Tractor 200, final practice
5:30 p.m.: FS1, NASCAR Cup Series, FanShield 500, final practice
7 p.m.: FS1, ARCA race, at Phoenix
BIATHLON
1 p.m.: NBCSN, World Cup, at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (same-day tape)
BOXING
1 p.m.: FS2, Adam Kownacki-Robert Helenius weigh-in
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.. ACCN, Pittsburgh at Miami
4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. State at Virginia
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
COLLEGE HOCKEY
8 p.m.: FS2, Big Ten quarterfinal, Notre Dame at Minnesota
CURLING
9 p.m.: NBCSN, U.S. vs. Italy (taped)
FISHING
8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Classic
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Qatar Masters, second round, part II
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, at Bay Hill, Fla.
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Hoag Classic, first round, at Newport Beach, Calif.
4 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Qatar Masters, third round
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Nastia Liukin Cup, at Milwaukee
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Pennsylvania state tournament, Susquehanna Township vs. Scranton Prep
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, Boston vs. Atlanta
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, San Francisco vs. Milwaukee (same-day tape)
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers
11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Saturday): MLB Network, Preseason, Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels (delayed tape)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Southern Conference tournament, first round, VMI vs. Samford, at Asheville, N.C.
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Big South semifinal, at Radford
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Buffalo at Bowling Green
6:30 p.m.: CBSSN, Kent St. at Akron
7 p.m.: ACCN, Wake Forest at N.C. St.
7 p.m: ESPN2, Ga. Tech at Clemson
8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Big South semifinal, at Radford
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Ohio Valley Conference semifinal, at Evansville, Ind.
9 p.m.: ACCN, “Bald Men On Campus”
9 p.m.: CBSSN, Mountain West semifinal, at Las Vegas
9 p.m.: ESPN2, VCU at Davidson
10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Ohio Valley Conference semifinal, at Evansville, Ind.
11:30 p.m.: CBSSN, Mountain West semifinal, at Las Vegas
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Atlanta at Washington
8 p.m.: ESPN, Miami at New Orleans
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NHLN, Chicago at Detroit
SKIING
4:57 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s downhill, at Kvitfjell, Norway
SOCCER
2 p.m.: FS2, Bundesliga, Cologne at Paderborn
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Virginia
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Boston College at Georgia Tech
SWIMMING
7:30 p.m.: NBCSN, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Des Moines, Iowa
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open, quarterfinals
11:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, quarterfinal coverage of Lyon Open and Abierto GNP Seguros
8 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, quarterfinals
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, ACC quarterfinal, Florida State vs. Wake Forest, at Greensboro
11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Atlantic 10 quarterfinal, Richmond vs. Dayton
Noon: Big Ten Network, Big Ten quarterfinal, at Indianapolis
Noon: SEC Network, SEC quarterfinal, at Greenville, S.C.
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, ACC quarterfinal, Louisville vs. Syracuse
2:30 p.m.: BTN, Big Ten quarterfinal
2:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 quarterfinal, at Las Vegas
2:30 p.m.: SECN, SEC quarterfinal
5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 quarterfinal
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), ACC quarterfinal
6 p.m.: SECN, SEC quarterfinal
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Harvard at Brown
6:30 p.m.: BTN, Big Ten quarterfinal
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), ACC quarterfinal
8:30 p.m.: SECN, SEC quarterfinal
9 p.m.: BTN, Big Ten quarterfinal
9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 quarterfinal
10 p.m.: ACCN, “Nothing But Net”
11:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 quarterfinal
