AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight: FS2, Preseason Challenge, Western at Port Adelaide

3 a.m. (Saturday): FS2, Preseason Challenge, Fremantle at West Coast

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: FS1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, LS Tractor 200, practice, at Phoenix

3:30 p.m.: FS1, NASCAR Cup Series, FanShield 500, practice, at Phoenix

5 p.m.: FS1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, LS Tractor 200, final practice

5:30 p.m.: FS1, NASCAR Cup Series, FanShield 500, final practice

7 p.m.: FS1, ARCA race, at Phoenix

BIATHLON

1 p.m.: NBCSN, World Cup, at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (same-day tape)

BOXING

1 p.m.: FS2, Adam Kownacki-Robert Helenius weigh-in

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.. ACCN, Pittsburgh at Miami

4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. State at Virginia

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

COLLEGE HOCKEY

8 p.m.: FS2, Big Ten quarterfinal, Notre Dame at Minnesota

CURLING

9 p.m.: NBCSN, U.S. vs. Italy (taped)

FISHING

8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Classic

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Qatar Masters, second round, part II

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, at Bay Hill, Fla.

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Hoag Classic, first round, at Newport Beach, Calif.

4 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Qatar Masters, third round

GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Nastia Liukin Cup, at Milwaukee

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Pennsylvania state tournament, Susquehanna Township vs. Scranton Prep

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, Boston vs. Atlanta

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, San Francisco vs. Milwaukee (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers

11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Saturday): MLB Network, Preseason, Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels (delayed tape)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Southern Conference tournament, first round, VMI vs. Samford, at Asheville, N.C.

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Big South semifinal, at Radford

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Buffalo at Bowling Green

6:30 p.m.: CBSSN, Kent St. at Akron

7 p.m.: ACCN, Wake Forest at N.C. St.

7 p.m: ESPN2, Ga. Tech at Clemson

8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Big South semifinal, at Radford

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Ohio Valley Conference semifinal, at Evansville, Ind.

9 p.m.: ACCN, “Bald Men On Campus”

9 p.m.: CBSSN, Mountain West semifinal, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.: ESPN2, VCU at Davidson

10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Ohio Valley Conference semifinal, at Evansville, Ind.

11:30 p.m.: CBSSN, Mountain West semifinal, at Las Vegas

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Atlanta at Washington

8 p.m.: ESPN, Miami at New Orleans

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NHLN, Chicago at Detroit

SKIING

4:57 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s downhill, at Kvitfjell, Norway

SOCCER

2 p.m.: FS2, Bundesliga, Cologne at Paderborn

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Virginia

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Boston College at Georgia Tech

SWIMMING

7:30 p.m.: NBCSN, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Des Moines, Iowa

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open, quarterfinals

11:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, quarterfinal coverage of Lyon Open and Abierto GNP Seguros

8 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, quarterfinals

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, ACC quarterfinal, Florida State vs. Wake Forest, at Greensboro

11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Atlantic 10 quarterfinal, Richmond vs. Dayton

Noon: Big Ten Network, Big Ten quarterfinal, at Indianapolis

Noon: SEC Network, SEC quarterfinal, at Greenville, S.C.

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, ACC quarterfinal, Louisville vs. Syracuse

2:30 p.m.: BTN, Big Ten quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

2:30 p.m.: SECN, SEC quarterfinal

5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 quarterfinal

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), ACC quarterfinal

6 p.m.: SECN, SEC quarterfinal

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Harvard at Brown

6:30 p.m.: BTN, Big Ten quarterfinal

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), ACC quarterfinal

8:30 p.m.: SECN, SEC quarterfinal

9 p.m.: BTN, Big Ten quarterfinal

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 quarterfinal

10 p.m.: ACCN, “Nothing But Net”

11:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 quarterfinal

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men's basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

