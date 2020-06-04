BOXING

10 p.m.: Showtime, 2017 Joshua-Klitschko fight and 2013 Broner-Maidana fight

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2011 U.S. Women’s Open, final round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2017 American Family Insurance Championship, final round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 1994 Golf Skills Challenge

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2010 Golf Skills Challenge

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, NC at Hanwha (same-day tape)

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, LG at Kiwoom (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Washington-Miami game

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.: ESPN, UFC 250 preview (live)

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

NFL

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2005 Super Bowl, Philadelphia-New England

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1989 Super Bowl, San Francisco-Cincinnati

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 6, Washington-Pittsburgh

RODEO

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

RUGBY

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, South Sydney at Melbourne (live)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Manly-Warringah at Parramatta (live)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Freiburg (live)

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-South Carolina game

TENNIS

10:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Valencia Tennis Challenge (live)

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

