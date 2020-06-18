AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Sydney at North Melbourne (live)

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, St. Kilda at Collingwood (live)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Pittsburgh-Miami game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Illinois State-Florida State game

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Second Round, at Hilton Head, S.C. (live)

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Royal Ascot, Day 4 (live)

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Doosan at LG (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.: MASN, 2009 Washington-Atlanta game

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Safe at Home” (new)

9 p.m.: ESPN, “ESPN Films: Catching Hell”

MISCELLANEOUS

6 p.m.: ESPN2, “Don’t Ever Give Up”

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.: ESPN, UFC preview (live)

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League Tipoff Tournament (live)

NFL

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “Fox Football Now” (new)

RODEO

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

RUGBY

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Melbourne at Penrith (live)

7 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, three 2020 Six Nations matches

3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Super Rugby, Auckland at Hamilton (live)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Parramatta at Sydney (live)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Norwich City (live)

3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Tottenham (live)

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

