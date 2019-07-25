AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, German Grand Prix, practice, at Hockenheim, Germany
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, ARCA Series, FORTS USA 150, at Long Pond, Pa.
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, practice, at Newton, Iowa
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Gander RV 150 qualifying, at Pocono, Penn.
7 p.m.: NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, U.S. Celluar 250, final practice, at Newton, Iowa
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, German Grand Prix, practice, at Hockenheim, Germany
BASEBALL
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Youth Baseball Championships, 13-and-under quarterfinal, at Yaphank, N.Y.
1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Youth Baseball Championships, 13-and-under quarterfinal, at Yaphank, N.Y.
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, Boeheim’s Army (ex-Syracuse players) vs. We Are D3, at Syracuse, N.Y.
CYCLING
8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 19, Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes, France (prerace show at 7:30 a.m.)
DRAG RACING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Sonoma Nationals, qualifying, at Sonoma, Calif.
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, continuation of coverage of second round, part I, at Evian-les-Bains, France
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior British Open Championship, second round, part I, at Lancashire, England
9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, second round, part II, at Evian-les-Bains, France
11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, second round, part II, at Lancashire, England
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, USGA Girls’ Junior Championship, semifinals, at Stevens Point, Wis.
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, second round, at Memphis, Tenn.
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, second round, at Reno, Nev.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
7 p.m.: MASN, L.A. Dodgers at Washington
10 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at L.A. Angels
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC 240, Max Holloway-Frankie Edgar weigh-in, at Edmonton
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
10:30 a.m.: ESPNU, Day 3, at Lima, Peru
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 3, at Lima, Peru
SOCCER
8 p.m.: ESPN, International Champions Cup, Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, at East Rutherford, N.J.
10 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at LA FC
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Rakuten Cup, Barcelona at Vissel Kobe
SWIMMING
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 6 semifinals and finals, at Gwangju, South Korea
Noon: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Day 6 semifinals and finals, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)
9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 7 heats, at Gwangju, South Korea
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Day 7 heats, at Gwangju, South Korea (delayed tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Swiss Open, German Championships, Baltic Open and Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinals
Noon: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open, quarterfinals
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, quarterfinals, at Binghamton, N.Y.
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, Washington at Philadelphia
8 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open, quarterfinal
5 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Swiss Open, German Championships, Baltic Open and Palermo Ladies Open semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Outdoor Championships, at Des Moines, Iowa
WATER POLO
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, women’s gold medal match, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)
4 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel World Championships, men’s bronze medal match, at Gwangju, South Korea
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s gold medal match, at Gwangju, South Korea
WNBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, All-Star Special (3-point contest and skills challenge) at Las Vegas