AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice, at Silverstone, England
11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, practice, at Sparta, Ky.
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, final practice, at Sparta, Ky.
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, qualifying, at Sparta, Ky.
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, qualifying, at Sparta, Ky.
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, at Sparta, Ky. (prerace show at 7 p.m.)
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice, at Silverstone, England
BOXING
10 p.m.: Showtime, heavyweights, Jermaine Franklin vs. Jerry Forrest; heavyweights, Otto Wallin vs. B.J. Flores; super featherweights, Giovanni Mioletti vs. Luis Porozo, at Tacoma, Wash.
CYCLING
8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France: Stage 7, Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saone, France (prerace show at 7:30 a.m.)
DIVING
Midnight: Olympic Channel, World Championships, mixed 10m synchronized platform final
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s 1m springboard final
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, continuation of coverage of second round, part I, at North Berwick, Scotland
9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, second round, part II, at North Berwick, Scotland
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, second round, at Akron, Ohio
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, second round, at Silvis, Ill.
7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, first round, Sylvania, Ohio (same-day tape)
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Celebrity, American Century Championship, first round, at South Lake Tahoe, Nev. (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Philadelphia
7 p.m.: MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
7 p.m.: MLB Network, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
10 p.m.: MLB Network, Atlanta at San Diego
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: Paramount Network, Bellator 224, at Thackerville, Okla.
NBA
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League
4:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League
6:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League
8:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League
10 p.m.: ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League
POKER
9 p.m.: ESPN, World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas
11 p.m.: ESPN2, World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas
SOCCER
7 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, New England at D.C.
SURFING
1 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Corona J-Bay Open
SWIMMING
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s open water 5km final
TENNIS
8 a.m.: ESPN, Wimbledon, men’s semifinals, at London (“Breakfast at Wimbledon” at 7 a.m.)
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit quarterfinals, at Winnetka, Ill.
WNBA
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Phoenix at Connecticut
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dallas at Seattle