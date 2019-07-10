AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice, at Silverstone, England

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, practice, at Sparta, Ky.

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, final practice, at Sparta, Ky.

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, qualifying, at Sparta, Ky.

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, qualifying, at Sparta, Ky.

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, at Sparta, Ky. (prerace show at 7 p.m.)

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice, at Silverstone, England

BOXING

10 p.m.: Showtime, heavyweights, Jermaine Franklin vs. Jerry Forrest; heavyweights, Otto Wallin vs. B.J. Flores; super featherweights, Giovanni Mioletti vs. Luis Porozo, at Tacoma, Wash.

CYCLING

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France: Stage 7, Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saone, France (prerace show at 7:30 a.m.)

DIVING

Midnight: Olympic Channel, World Championships, mixed 10m synchronized platform final

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s 1m springboard final

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, continuation of coverage of second round, part I, at North Berwick, Scotland

9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, second round, part II, at North Berwick, Scotland

1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, second round, at Akron, Ohio

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, second round, at Silvis, Ill.

7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, first round, Sylvania, Ohio (same-day tape)

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Celebrity, American Century Championship, first round, at South Lake Tahoe, Nev. (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Philadelphia

7 p.m.: MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.: MLB Network, Atlanta at San Diego

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Paramount Network, Bellator 224, at Thackerville, Okla.

NBA

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League

4:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League

6:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League

8:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League

10 p.m.: ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League

POKER

9 p.m.: ESPN, World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas

11 p.m.: ESPN2, World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas

SOCCER

7 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, New England at D.C.

SURFING

1 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Corona J-Bay Open

SWIMMING

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s open water 5km final

TENNIS

8 a.m.: ESPN, Wimbledon, men’s semifinals, at London (“Breakfast at Wimbledon” at 7 a.m.)

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit quarterfinals, at Winnetka, Ill.

WNBA

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Phoenix at Connecticut

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dallas at Seattle

