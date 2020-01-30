AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Hall of Fame Ceremony
BOXING
10 p.m.: Showtime, Featherweights, Ruben Villa vs. Alexei Collado; Welterweights, Taras Shelestyuk vs. Luis Alberto Veron; Lightweights, Jerry Perez vs. Zhora Hamazaryan.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.: BTN, Notre Dame at Penn St.
8:30: CBSSN, W. Mich. at Omaha
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, 2nd Round
9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Morocco Champions, 2nd Round
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, 2nd Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, Saudi International, 3rd Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: Stadium, West Ashley (S.C.) at Fort Dorchester (S.C.)
KOBE BRYANT PROGRAMMING
Noon: NBA TV, Lakers-Celtics-1/31/07
2 p.m.: NBA TV, Trail Blazers-Lakers from March 16, 2007
6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, “The Immortals”
MEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: ESPNU, Harvard at Penn
6:30 p.m.: CBSSN, Akron at Kent St.
7 p.m.: ESPN2, VCU at Rhode Island
7 p.m.: ESPNU, B. Green at Buffalo
9 p.m.: ESPNU, NKU at Green Bay
9 p.m.: ACC, “Bald Men On Campus”
NBA
8 p.m.: ESPN, Dallas at Houston
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Port. at L.A. Lakers
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Ottawa
RUGBY
5:30 p.m.: Oly Ch., Sevens Series
SKELETON
Olympic Channel, Men at 7:50 a.m.; Women at 8:50 a.m.
SKIING
4:30 p.m.: NBCSN, U.S. Grand Prix, halfpipe, at Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
3:27 a.m. (Sat.): Oly Ch. World Cup, women’s DH, at Rosa Khutor, Russia
5:27 a.m. (Saturday): Oly Ch., World Cup men’s DH (in Germany)
SNOWBOARDING
12:30 p.m.: NBCSN, U.S. Grand Prix, Slopestyle, at Mammoth Mt., Calif.
SPEEDSKATING
1 a.m. (Saturday): Oly Ch., Four Continents Championships, (tape)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Schalke at Hertha Berlin
6 p.m.: NBCSN, EPL Transfer special
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN, Australian Open, continuation of men’s semifinal
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Men’s Semifinal (same-day tape)
7:15 p.m.: Ten, Ch., Australian Open, Girls & Boys Singles Championships
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Australian Open, Women’s Final
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Ten. Ch., Australian Open, Mixed Doubles final
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: Pac-12 Net., USC at Ariz. St.
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Cornell
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Baylor at Texas
7 p.m.: FS2, Seton Hall at G’town
8 p.m.: Pac-12 Net., UCLA at Arizona
WOMEN’S CURLING
11 p.m.: NBCSN, U.S. vs. Italy (taped)
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.: SEC Net., Ark. at Missouri
8:30 p.m.: SEC Net., Alabama at LSU
10 p.m.: Pac-12 Net., Wash. at UCLA
WRESTLING
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Virginia
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at UNC
9 p.m.: BTN, Penn State. at Iowa
