AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Hall of Fame Ceremony

BOXING

10 p.m.: Showtime, Featherweights, Ruben Villa vs. Alexei Collado; Welterweights, Taras Shelestyuk vs. Luis Alberto Veron; Lightweights, Jerry Perez vs. Zhora Hamazaryan.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.: BTN, Notre Dame at Penn St.

8:30: CBSSN, W. Mich. at Omaha

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, 2nd Round

9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Morocco Champions, 2nd Round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, 2nd Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, Saudi International, 3rd Round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.: Stadium, West Ashley (S.C.) at Fort Dorchester (S.C.)

KOBE BRYANT PROGRAMMING

Noon: NBA TV, Lakers-Celtics-1/31/07

2 p.m.: NBA TV, Trail Blazers-Lakers from March 16, 2007

6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, “The Immortals”

MEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: ESPNU, Harvard at Penn

6:30 p.m.: CBSSN, Akron at Kent St.

7 p.m.: ESPN2, VCU at Rhode Island

7 p.m.: ESPNU, B. Green at Buffalo

9 p.m.: ESPNU, NKU at Green Bay

9 p.m.: ACC, “Bald Men On Campus”

NBA

8 p.m.: ESPN, Dallas at Houston

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Port. at L.A. Lakers

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Ottawa

RUGBY

5:30 p.m.: Oly Ch., Sevens Series

SKELETON

Olympic Channel, Men at 7:50 a.m.; Women at 8:50 a.m.

SKIING

4:30 p.m.: NBCSN, U.S. Grand Prix, halfpipe, at Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

3:27 a.m. (Sat.): Oly Ch. World Cup, women’s DH, at Rosa Khutor, Russia

5:27 a.m. (Saturday): Oly Ch., World Cup men’s DH (in Germany)

SNOWBOARDING

12:30 p.m.: NBCSN, U.S. Grand Prix, Slopestyle, at Mammoth Mt., Calif.

SPEEDSKATING

1 a.m. (Saturday): Oly Ch., Four Continents Championships, (tape)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Schalke at Hertha Berlin

6 p.m.: NBCSN, EPL Transfer special

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ESPN, Australian Open, continuation of men’s semifinal

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Men’s Semifinal (same-day tape)

7:15 p.m.: Ten, Ch., Australian Open, Girls & Boys Singles Championships

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, Australian Open, Women’s Final

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Ten. Ch., Australian Open, Mixed Doubles final

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: Pac-12 Net., USC at Ariz. St.

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Cornell

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Baylor at Texas

7 p.m.: FS2, Seton Hall at G’town

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Net., UCLA at Arizona

WOMEN’S CURLING

11 p.m.: NBCSN, U.S. vs. Italy (taped)

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: SEC Net., Ark. at Missouri

8:30 p.m.: SEC Net., Alabama at LSU

10 p.m.: Pac-12 Net., Wash. at UCLA

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Virginia

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at UNC

9 p.m.: BTN, Penn State. at Iowa

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments