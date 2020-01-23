BIATHLON

8:15 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women’s 15km Individual, at Pokljuka, Slovenia

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women’s 15km Individual, at Pokljuka, Slovenia (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” documentary on 2007 game between Virginia Tech and Boston College

11 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Night of Legends” (rerun)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, Tour Down Under, Stage 4 (taped)

EXTREME SPORTS

10:35 p.m.: ESPN, X Games Aspen, Freestyle Skiing, Snowboarding, at Aspen, Colo.

FIGURE SKATING

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Championships, Rhythm Dance, at Greensboro, N.C.

8 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Championships, Women’s Free Skate, at Greensboro, N.C.

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, European Championships, Women’s Short Program, at Graz, Austria (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, continuation of coverage of second round

11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Second Round, at Palm Beach, Fla.

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, at San Diego

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

10 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Crestview (Fla.) at Choctaw (Fla.) (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Coronado (Nev.)

LUGE

3 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Doubles, at Lillehammer, Norway

MEN’S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Kent State at Buffalo

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Yale at Brown

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wisconsin at Purdue

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Northern Kentucky at Wright State

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Butler

9 p.m.: ACC Network, “Bald Men on Campus”

NBA

3 p.m.: NBA TV, Milwaukee vs. Charlotte, at Paris

8 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Clippers at Miami

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Indiana at Golden State

NFL

11 a.m.: ESPN2, Eli Manning retirement press conference

8 p.m.: NFL Network, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, at Orlando, Fla. (taped)

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL All-Star Skills Competition, at St. Louis

RUGBY

3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, pool play, at Hamilton, New Zealand

SKELETON

7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women, at Koenigssee, Germany

11:20 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men, at Koenigssee, Germany

SKIING

9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women’s Downhill, at Bansko, Bulgaria (same-day tape)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women’s Super-G, at Bansko, Bulgaria

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Koln at Borussia Dortmund

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Club America at Tijuana

SWIMMING AND DIVING

4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. State at Virginia

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, continuation of coverage of third round

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Third Round (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Third Round

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Third Round

3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Australian Open, Third Round

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at California

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Arizona

10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Oregon

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at Arkansas

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, LSU at Florida

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at N.C. State

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Nebraska

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Iowa

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments