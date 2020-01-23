Weather Alert

...LIGHT WINTER MIX FRIDAY MORNING... .LOW PRESSURE TRACKING ACROSS THE OHIO VALLEY INTO THE GREAT LAKES WILL SPREAD RAIN ACROSS THE MID ATLANTIC REGION ON FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT. THE PRECIPITATION WILL BEGIN AS FREEZING RAIN, SLEET OR SNOW ACROSS PARTS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN, MIXED AT TIMES WITH SLEET AND SNOW IN THE MORNING, CHANGING TO RAIN BY THE AFTERNOON. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY. A MAJORITY OF THE FREEZING RAIN, SLEET AND SNOW WILL BE FROM 4AM THROUGH 10AM. THEN TEMPERATURES WILL BE ABOVE FREEZING FOR THE REST OF THE DAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS WILL BE SLICK. USE CAUTION AND PLAN ON EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION IN THE MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&