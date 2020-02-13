AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Racing Experience 300, practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
3 p.m.: FS1, NASCAR Truck Series, NextEra Energy 250, qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
4:30 p.m.: FS1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Racing Experience 300, final practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
5 p.m.: FS1, NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500, practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
7:30 p.m.: FS1, NASCAR Truck Series, NextEra Energy 250, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (prerace show at 6:30 p.m.)
BIATHLON
2 a.m. (Saturday): NBC Sports Network, World Championship, women’s 7.5km sprint, at Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (delayed tape)
BOXING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Caleb Plant-Vincent Feigenbutz weigh-in
10 p.m.: Showtime, Lightweights, Thomas Mattice vs. Isaac Cruz; Super Bantamweights, Raeese Aleem vs. Adam Lopez. Super Lightweights, Montana Love vs. Jerrico Walton, Super Welterweights, Derrick Colemon Jr. vs. Joseph Jackson, at Philadelphia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Oklahoma vs. Virginia, at Pensacola, Fla.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Michigan State
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Minnesota at Notre Dame
8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Denver at North Dakota
CURLING
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Mixed Doubles, U.S. vs. Italy (taped)
FISHING
8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series
GOLF
Noon: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Chubb Classic, first round, at Lely Resort, Fla.
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, second round, at Los Angeles
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Australian Open, third round, at Seaton, Australia
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Oakland (Tenn.) at Blackman (Tenn.)
HORSE RACING
7:30 p.m.: MASN, John Battaglia Memorial Stakes, at Turfway Park
MEN’S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: CBSSN, Buffalo at Toledo
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Davidson at St. Bonaventure
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Yale at Princeton
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Akron at Cen. Mich.
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Illinois-Chicago at Wright State
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Rider at Siena
9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Bald Men On Campus”
NBA
Noon: NBA TV, Rising Stars practice, at Chicago
7 p.m.: ESPN, All-Star Celebrity Game, at Chicago
9 p.m.: TNT, Rising Stars Challenge, Team World vs. Team U.S., at Chicago
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, San Jose at Winnipeg
SKIING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men’s Super-G, at Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria (same-day tape)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: FS2, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia Dortmund
2:55 p.m.: NBCSN, Premier League, Leicester City at Wolverhampton
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.: ESPNU, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech, at Clearwater, Fla.
Noon: SECN, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Kansas vs. Georgia
1 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Washington vs. Florida State
4 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, UCLA vs. Alabama
5:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia at Winthrop
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, quarterfinal coverage of ABN AMRO World Tournament, New York Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open
7:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, New York Open, quarterfinals, at Uniondale, N.Y.
5 a.m. (Saturday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, semifinal coverage of ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open
TRACK AND FIELD
9:30 p.m.: NBCSN, USA Indoor Championships, at Albuquerque, N.M.
WOMEN’S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Greater Western Sydney vs. North Melbourne
1 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Richmond vs. Gold Coast
3 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Fremantle vs. West Coast
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Penn at Brown
7 p.m.: FS2, St. John’s at Creighton
9 p.m.: Pac-12N, Stanford at UCLA
11 p.m.: Pac-12N, Oregon at UCLA
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.: SECN, Arkansas at Alabama
8:30 p.m.: SECN, Florida at Auburn
WRESTLING
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at North Carolina State
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Duke
7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at VMI
9 p.m.: BTN, Michigan at Nebraska
