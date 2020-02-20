AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Preseason Challenge, Adelaide at Melbourne
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Preseason Challenge, Geelong at Gold Coast
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Boyd Gaming 300, Final Practice, at Las Vegas
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400, Practice, at Las Vegas
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Strat 200, Qualifying, at Las Vegas
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400, Final Practice, at Las Vegas
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Strat 200, at Las Vegas (prerace show at 8:30 p.m.)
BIATHLON
5:45 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s relay, at Antholz-Anterselva, Italy
BOBSLED
8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women, at Altenberg, Germany
BOXING
6 p.m.: ESPN2, Fox Sports 1, Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury weigh-in, at Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bucknell at Virginia
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Michigan
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Minnesota-Duluth at Western Michigan
8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Penn State
CURLING
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Men, U.S. vs. Japan (taped)
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Women, U.S. vs. Japan (taped)
DRAG RACING
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Arizona Nationals, Qualifying, at Chandler, Ariz.
FREESTYLE SKIING
12:30 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, moguls, at Tazawako, Japan (delayed tape)
GOLF
10:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, Second Round, at Naucalpan, Mexico
MEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Sacred Heart at Merrimack
5 p.m.: ESPNU, North Florida at Liberty (taped Thursday)
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Buffalo at Kent State
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Canisius at Quinnipiac
9 p.m.: ESPN2, VCU at St. Louis
9 p.m.: ACC Network, “Bald Men On Campus”
11 p.m.: ESPNU, Buffalo at Kent State
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: Paramount, Bellato 239, at Thackerville, Okla.
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Cleveland at Washington, traditional telecast
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Cleveland at Washington, interactive gaming telecast
8 p.m.: ESPN, Denver at Oklahoma City
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at Portland
SKIING
11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s giant slalom, at Yuzawa, Japan
4:27 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s downhill, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland
SKI JUMPING
9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s individual, at Rasnov, Romania (same-day tape)
SOCCER
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Guadalajara at Tijuana
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), DePaul vs. Georgia Tech, at Birmingham, Ala.
1:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky, at Birmingham, Ala.
2:15 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bucknell at N.C. State
4:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), St. Joseph’s at N.C. State
SWIMMING AND DIVING
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC women’s swimming championships and men’s and women’s diving championships, at Greensboro, N.C.
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Delray Beach Open, Rio Open, Open 13 Marseille and Dubai Duty Free Championships
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Columbia at Brown
9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at California
11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Stanford
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
6 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Florida
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at Arkansas
9 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Missouri
WRESTLING
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina at Virginia
7 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Duke
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Nebraska at Minnesota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.