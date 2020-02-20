AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Preseason Challenge, Adelaide at Melbourne

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Fox Sports 2, Preseason Challenge, Geelong at Gold Coast

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Boyd Gaming 300, Final Practice, at Las Vegas

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400, Practice, at Las Vegas

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Strat 200, Qualifying, at Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400, Final Practice, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Strat 200, at Las Vegas (prerace show at 8:30 p.m.)

BIATHLON

5:45 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s relay, at Antholz-Anterselva, Italy

BOBSLED

8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women, at Altenberg, Germany

BOXING

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Fox Sports 1, Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury weigh-in, at Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bucknell at Virginia

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Michigan

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Minnesota-Duluth at Western Michigan

8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Penn State

CURLING

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Men, U.S. vs. Japan (taped)

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Women, U.S. vs. Japan (taped)

DRAG RACING

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Arizona Nationals, Qualifying, at Chandler, Ariz.

FREESTYLE SKIING

12:30 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, moguls, at Tazawako, Japan (delayed tape)

GOLF

10:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, Second Round, at Naucalpan, Mexico

MEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Sacred Heart at Merrimack

5 p.m.: ESPNU, North Florida at Liberty (taped Thursday)

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Buffalo at Kent State

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Canisius at Quinnipiac

9 p.m.: ESPN2, VCU at St. Louis

9 p.m.: ACC Network, “Bald Men On Campus”

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Buffalo at Kent State

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Paramount, Bellato 239, at Thackerville, Okla.

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Cleveland at Washington, traditional telecast

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Cleveland at Washington, interactive gaming telecast

8 p.m.: ESPN, Denver at Oklahoma City

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at Portland

SKIING

11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s giant slalom, at Yuzawa, Japan

4:27 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s downhill, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland

SKI JUMPING

9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s individual, at Rasnov, Romania (same-day tape)

SOCCER

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Guadalajara at Tijuana

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), DePaul vs. Georgia Tech, at Birmingham, Ala.

1:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky, at Birmingham, Ala.

2:15 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bucknell at N.C. State

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), St. Joseph’s at N.C. State

SWIMMING AND DIVING

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC women’s swimming championships and men’s and women’s diving championships, at Greensboro, N.C.

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Delray Beach Open, Rio Open, Open 13 Marseille and Dubai Duty Free Championships

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Columbia at Brown

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at California

11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Stanford

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

6 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Florida

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at Arkansas

9 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Missouri

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina at Virginia

7 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Duke

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Nebraska at Minnesota

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

