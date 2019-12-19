BIATHLON

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women’s 7.5km Sprint, Le Grand Bornand, France

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women’s 7.5km Sprint, at Le Grand Bornand, France (same-day tape)

BOXING

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Tony Harrison-Jermell Charlo weigh-in

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN, Bahamas Bowl, Charlotte vs. Buffalo, at Nassau, Bahamas

5 p.m. and 11 p.m.: ACC Network, Bowl Preview Special (rerun)

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State, at Frisco, Texas

8 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA Division III championship, Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. North Central, at Shenandoah, Texas

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Football Playoff Preview

FREESTYLE SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Big Air, at Atlanta

10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Halfpipe, at Secret Garden, China

GOLF

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, at Benowa, Australia

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Eastside Catholic (Wash.) vs. Marietta (Ga.), at Las Vegas

MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Central Connecticut State at Penn State

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Binghamton at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: SEC Network, SMU at Georgia

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), James Madison at Fordham

8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UC Irvine at Illinois-Chicago

9 p.m.: ACC Network, Jacksonville at Clemson

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, North Dakota State at Marquette

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: ESPNU, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Raptors 905 vs. Santa Cruz, at Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Erie vs. Oklahoma City, at Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.: ESPNU, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Westchester vs. Greensboro, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.: ESPNEWS, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Northern Arizona vs. Fort Wayne, at Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Grand Rapids vs. Memphis, at Las Vegas

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.: Paramount, Bellator 235, Josh Barnett vs. Ronny Markes, at Honolulu

2 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Busan, South Korea

5 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, at Busan, South Korea

NBA

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Toronto

8 p.m.: ESPN, Dallas at Philadelphia

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Toronto at NY Rangers

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at New Jersey

SKIING

6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, continuation of coverage of Men’s Super-G

4:15 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women’s Downhill, at Courchevel, France

5:45 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men’s Downhill

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Hoffenheim

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, World Tennis Championship, Fifth Place Match and Semifinals, at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: SEC Network, Illinois at Missouri

5 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Gardner-Webb at Mercer

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), James Madison at George Washington

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oregon State at Nebraska

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

