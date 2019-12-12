Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN. FREEZING RAIN WILL START WITH A BRIEF MIX OF SLEET AND SNOW. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN ONE INCH. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE LIKELY ALONG THE BLUE RIDGE. * WHERE...THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE HAZARDOUS. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE. BRIDGES, OVERPASSES, UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS, AND LESSER USED SECONDARY ROADS WILL BE SLIPPERY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&