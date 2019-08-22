AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, CTECH Manufacturing 180, practice, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

3:30 p.m.: NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, CTECH Manufacturing 180, final practice, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500 qualifying, Madison, Ill.

BADMINTON

6 p.m. and 9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, quarterfinals, at Basel, Switzerland (same-day tape)

BOXING

10 p.m.: Showtime, super middleweights, Vladimir Shishkin vs. DeAndre Ware; super lightweights, Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Abdeil Ramirez; super bantamweights, Arnold Khegai Jr. vs. Vladimir Tikhonov, at Broken Arrow, Okla.

CFL

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Winnipeg at Edmonton

FISHING

8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series at Cayuga Lake

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, continuation of coverage of second round, at Molndal, Sweden

9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, second round, at Aurora, Ontario

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, second round, at Atlanta

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, second round, at Boise, Idaho

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Mallard Creek (N.C.) at Dutch Fork (S.C.)

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), McGill-Toolen (Ala.) at Spanish Fort (Ala.)

9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) at De La Salle (Calif.)

10 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Orem (Nev.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MASN Washington at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.: MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets

10 p.m.: MLB Network, Boston at San Diego

NBA

Midnight: NBA TV, exhibition, U.S. national team vs. Australia, at Melbourne, Australia

NFL

7:30 p.m.: NFL Network, Preseason, Cleveland at Tampa Bay

8 p.m.: WDBJ, Preseason, Buffalo at Detroit

2 a.m. (Saturday): NFL Network, Preseason, Buffalo at Detroit

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Koln

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Aston Villa

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (on ESPN.com if your TV provider has the ACC Network TV channel), College Women, UC Irvine at Virginia

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Appalachian State at Radford

8 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Orlando City

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Rayados de Monterrey at Santos Laguna

10 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Portland

SURFING

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPNEWS, U.S. Open qualifying, final round, at Flushing, N.Y.

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Bronx Open, semifinals

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Winston-Salem Open, semifinals

WNBA

7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Atlanta at New York

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas at Connecticut

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments