AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight: Fox Sports 2, Great Western Sydney at Sydney

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, at Budapest, Hungary

12:30 p.m.: NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, practice, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.

2 p.m.: NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, final practice, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, at Budapest, Hungary

BASEBALL

10 a.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2,), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, New York vs. Southeast, at Branson, Mo.

12:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2,), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Japan vs. Dominican Republic, at Branson, Mo.

3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2,), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Southwest vs. North Carolina, at Branson, Mo.

5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2,), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Canada vs. New Zealand, at Branson, Mo.

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2,), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Ohio Valley vs. Branson, at Branson, Mo.

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinal, Loyalty is Love vs. Overseas Elite, at Chicago

9 p.m.: ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, dunk contest, at Chicago

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinal, Team Hines vs. Brotherly Love, at Chicago

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, FIVB World Tour, medal round, at Vienna, Austria

BOXING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Adam Kowanacki-Chris Arreola weigh-in, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

DRAG RACING

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Northwest Nationals, at Kent, Wash.

EXTREME SPORTS

9 p.m.: ESPN, X Games Minneapolis, Women’s Skateboard; Moto X; BMX Big Air, at Minneapolis

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Women’s British Open, second round, at Milton Keynes, England

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, second round, at Greensboro, N.C.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MLB Network, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Baltimore

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Boston at N.Y. Yankees

9:30 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Arizona

NFL

10 p.m.: NFL Network, Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Ceremony, at Canton, Ohio

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

11 a.m.: ESPNU, Day 10, at Lima, Peru

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 10, at Lima, Peru

SOCCER

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, National Women’s Soccer League, Reign at Houston

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, National Women’s Soccer League, Washington at North Carolina

SURFING

10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League, U.S. Open

SWIMMING

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. National Championships, at Palo Alto, Calif.

TENNIS

2 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Citi Open and Silicon Valley Open quarterfinals

11:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Abierto de Tenis Mifel semifinals, at Los Cabos, Mexico

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, semifinal, San Diego vs. Springfield, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, semifinal, New York vs. Philadelphia, at Las Vegas

WNBA

10 p.m.: NBA TV, Washington at Seattle

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualification tournament, Argentina vs. Bulgaria, at Bossier City, La.

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualification tournament, U.S. vs. Kazakhstan, at Bossier City, La.

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Olympic qualification tournament, U.S. vs. Kazakhstan, at Bossier City, La. (same-day tape)

