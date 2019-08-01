AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight: Fox Sports 2, Great Western Sydney at Sydney
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, at Budapest, Hungary
12:30 p.m.: NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, practice, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.
2 p.m.: NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, final practice, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, at Budapest, Hungary
BASEBALL
10 a.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2,), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, New York vs. Southeast, at Branson, Mo.
12:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2,), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Japan vs. Dominican Republic, at Branson, Mo.
3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2,), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Southwest vs. North Carolina, at Branson, Mo.
5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2,), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Canada vs. New Zealand, at Branson, Mo.
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2,), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Ohio Valley vs. Branson, at Branson, Mo.
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinal, Loyalty is Love vs. Overseas Elite, at Chicago
9 p.m.: ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, dunk contest, at Chicago
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinal, Team Hines vs. Brotherly Love, at Chicago
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, FIVB World Tour, medal round, at Vienna, Austria
BOXING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Adam Kowanacki-Chris Arreola weigh-in, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
DRAG RACING
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Northwest Nationals, at Kent, Wash.
EXTREME SPORTS
9 p.m.: ESPN, X Games Minneapolis, Women’s Skateboard; Moto X; BMX Big Air, at Minneapolis
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Women’s British Open, second round, at Milton Keynes, England
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, second round, at Greensboro, N.C.
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLB Network, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Baltimore
7 p.m.: MLB Network, Boston at N.Y. Yankees
9:30 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Arizona
NFL
10 p.m.: NFL Network, Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Ceremony, at Canton, Ohio
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
11 a.m.: ESPNU, Day 10, at Lima, Peru
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 10, at Lima, Peru
SOCCER
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, National Women’s Soccer League, Reign at Houston
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, National Women’s Soccer League, Washington at North Carolina
SURFING
10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League, U.S. Open
SWIMMING
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. National Championships, at Palo Alto, Calif.
TENNIS
2 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Citi Open and Silicon Valley Open quarterfinals
11:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Abierto de Tenis Mifel semifinals, at Los Cabos, Mexico
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, semifinal, San Diego vs. Springfield, at Las Vegas
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, semifinal, New York vs. Philadelphia, at Las Vegas
WNBA
10 p.m.: NBA TV, Washington at Seattle
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualification tournament, Argentina vs. Bulgaria, at Bossier City, La.
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualification tournament, U.S. vs. Kazakhstan, at Bossier City, La.
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Olympic qualification tournament, U.S. vs. Kazakhstan, at Bossier City, La. (same-day tape)